65 percent of Minnesotans approve of Walz’s job performance

Says the Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot, “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s approval rating has risen as the first-term governor navigates the coronavirus crisis, with 2 in 3 registered voters supporting his performance on the job, a Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll found. The 65% approval rating is an increase from a Minnesota Poll conducted in February, weeks before the pandemic upended daily life and politics, leading to a series of executive actions temporarily closing businesses and limiting people’s movements.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Student drivers can once again take their road tests. Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services stations were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak since mid-March, but 16 locations reopened last week. Now, class-D road tests will begin again Tuesday. Priority will be given to those who had to cancel their tests while exam stations were closed.”

At Fox 9, Bisi Onile-Ere reports, “In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Minneapolis kicked off a donation drive Monday to collect homemade face masks at fire stations across the city. The move comes just days after Mayor Jacob Frey announced that cloth masks will be mandatory at all indoor spaces in the city. This includes retail stores, hotels and government buildings. The measure applies to anyone over the age of two years old. Minneapolis will soon be in line with other cities across the country that have adopted similar mask requirements, including New York and Denver.”



Says Kevin Diaz of the Star Tribune, “First-term U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who won the DFL Party endorsement this weekend in her re-election bid, told the Sunday Times of London that she believes Tara Reade, a former U.S. Senate staffer who has leveled sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. ‘I do believe Reade,’ Omar told the newspaper in an interview that ran Sunday, the same day she won the DFL endorsement. ‘Justice can be delayed but should never be denied.’ In a subsequent tweet on Monday, Omar said ‘believing survivors is consistent with my values,’ but added she will still vote for Biden and help him defeat President Donald Trump.”

In the Pioneer Press, Isabel Saavedra-Weis reports, “Christine Catlin, 24, arrived in Catamarca, Argentina, on Feb. 29 for the funeral of her friend, Gastón. She planned on being there for just a few weeks. She’s been stuck there ever since.”

Says Steve Conroy of The Boston Herald, “In case you were having trouble fully grasping the enormity of the task the NHL is trying to undertake in finishing its season in the midst of this global pandemic, then you should feast your eyes on the 22-page memo distributed by the league outlining the health and safety measures to which teams and players must adhere. And this is just so players can work out, not actually practice.”

For KSTP-TV, Joe Mazan writes: “One Minnesota town in Sibley County is adding to it’s rock and roll history. A scene in Prince’s Purple Rain was filmed in the small community of Henderson. Henderson resident Joel King started the nonprofit ‘The Prince Legacy Henderson Project’ a few years ago to keep Prince’s memory alive. A memorial for Price was built in downtown Henderson. … In June, a life-size bronze statue of Prince will be added to the memorial. It will stand 5’7”, including heels and hair.”

Eric Morken of The Duluth News Tribune says, “The fact that Minnesota has a huntable herd of elk is likely unknown by some in the southern and central regions, but the DNR is handing out more tags than almost ever in 2020. … The DNR will offer 44 elk licenses this year. That’s up from 27 a year ago, and the seasons also allow more options for hunters to apply for, across dates that range from late August through mid-December. Hunts are not bow or rifle specific, but most choose to hunt with a rifle.”