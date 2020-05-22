Biden campaign asks Klobuchar to undergo formal vetting to be possible running mate

At CBS News Bo Erickson and Ed O’Keefe report, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, has been asked by Joe Biden to undergo a formal vetting to be considered as his vice-presidential running mate, one of several potential contenders now being scrutinized by his aides ahead of a final decision, according to people familiar with the moves. The request for information from potential running mates like Klobuchar ‘is underway,’ a senior Biden campaign aide tells CBS News.”

For the Forum News Service, Dana Ferguson writes: “The Minnesota State Fair board of managers is set Friday to weigh whether the Great Minnesota Get-Together will be able to hold its annual event this summer. The discussion comes as the state grapples with a growing case count of Minnesotans sickened with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and a mounting death toll. …With the pandemic in mind, the board will consider whether to hold the 12-day gathering beginning in August. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the board planned to issue a decision Friday following its meeting.”

Christopher Magan writes in The Pioneer Press: “The leader of Twin Cities Catholics acknowledged the health risks of in-person services during the coronavirus pandemic, but said churches plan to resume holding Mass, in defiance of an order from the governor and repeated warnings from state officials. Archbishop Bernard Hebda, of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, said Thursday that it was priests’ duty to ‘provide religious care in a safe and responsible way.’”

In the Star Tribune, Jackie Crosby writes: “Since closing Minnesota’s 800 fitness clubs more than two months ago, executives have been coming up with ways to make them safe and appealing in a virus outbreak — and most believed they had things ready. But on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz showed he didn’t think they did, keeping them off a list of businesses that can reopen on June 1 and giving no sign when they can. ‘We thought we were going to open June 1, with some modifications,’ said Chuck Runyon, chief executive of Anytime Fitness, a national chain of 2,700 clubs based in Woodbury. ‘Now we’re told it’ll be later with no real timeline. They didn’t have any great reasoning for their decisions,’ Runyon said.”

Brandt Williams of MPR says, “Thousands of Hennepin County employees may continue to work from home even as other employers open their offices now that Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order has expired. Hennepin County Administrator David Hough recommended Thursday that the county continue to keep employees working remotely. … Hough also proposed terminating the leases in eight buildings where the county rents office space, which would save the county more than $2 million per year.”



At BringMeTheNews Melissa Turtinen says, “St. Anthony Main Theatre in Minneapolis says now it won’t be opening its doors on June 5 like it previously said it would. On Tuesday, the theater said it would open with additional measures to keep employees and movie-goers safe. But after Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday the phased-in plan to reopen businesses, the theater made the decision not to reopen quite yet, it wrote on Facebook.”

For the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro reports, “A drug dog in Cincinnati on Thursday sniffed out 13.5 pounds of methamphetamine mixed in soap bars that were headed to St. Paul. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at an Express Consignment Operations hub in Cincinnati seized two shipments of meth arriving from the same shipper in Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday. The drug seized weighed 50 pounds with a street value of $217,000.”

Says Lori Aratani for The Washington Post, “Lawmakers are criticizing Delta Air Lines and JetBlue for plans to cut employee hours, despite receiving more than $5 billion in government support as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. In letters sent this week to the airlines’ chief executives, more than a dozen senators wrote that plans to reduce employee hours violate the intent of the Payroll Support Program that was established as part of the $2 trillion Cares Act.”