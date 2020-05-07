COVID-19 closes construction materials, window plants

Plant closure. The Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson reports: “The USG building products plant in Cloquet has temporarily closed for deep cleaning as three employees have now tested positive for COVID-19. … The Chicago-based company learned two employees tested positive on Wednesday and suspended operations, spokeswoman Kaitlyn Henderson said. The first case was discovered in April, when the company took steps to prevent an outbreak. … The plant has 450 employees and is the third-largest employer in Cloquet following the Sappi paper mill and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.”

And another. WCCO reports: “Renewal by Andersen’s Cottage Grove plant is temporarily closing after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. … A company spokesperson tells WCCO the employees reported having symptoms last week, and have been recovering at home ever since.”

Making the cut. KSTP reports: “Health care providers will be allowed to resume elective procedures next week under a new executive order from Governor Tim Walz. … 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to several major health care providers to get a gauge how many patients are waiting statewide. HealthPartners said they don’t have an estimate. M Health Fairview said they have delayed about 4,500 procedures.”



Another win for the powerful bike lobby… City Pages’ Sarah Brumble reports: “A cohort of eight local businesses took a proposal to St. Paul’s City Council seeking to postpone the development of bike lanes slated for construction near their storefronts this fall. … On Wednesday, City Council President Amy Brendmoen described the existing Capital City Bikeway as ‘a little odd’ in its current state. In a unanimous vote, the council approved the growth of another leg in the form of the 10th Street Bikeway— in spite of restaurants’ pleas.”

In other news…

This is a problem: “For Minnesota’s deaf and hard of hearing, wearing masks is another barrier to communication” [Star Tribune]

Welcome back: “Snowbirds returning to Minnesota find quarantine, wariness — and home” [MPR]

Sweet: “Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store to reopen” [KSTP]

Interesting perspective: “My Native American father drew the Land O’Lakes maiden. She was never a stereotype.” [Washington Post]

Return of Mack: “Minneapolis comic Mary Mack gets another shot at fame with animated series from ‘Rick and Morty’ vets” [Star Tribune]

Avoid long lines: “Minnesotans urged to fish close to home” [St. Cloud Times]

Cover up those gardens: “Record lows may accompany freeze warning issued for metro, southern Minnesota” [Star Tribune]