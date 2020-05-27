COVID-19 scams on the rise

Insult to injury. The Star Tribune’s Jim Spencer reports: “The claim was at least unique. A Minnesota chiropractic practice said it had a way to help patients fight off COVID-19 infection. No long after he heard about it, state Attorney General Keith Ellison sent a letter ordering the spine adjusting business to stop advertising the coronavirus treatment or face court action. Then, he moved on to the next get-rich-quick scam.”

Pillow talk about Mike Lindell. The Washington Post’s Ben Terris reports: “Republicans have had more than three years to get comfortable with the type of player Trump tends to welcome into elite GOP circles — pitchmen, B-list TV stars, castaways who have no reservations about fluffing the president’s ego for a seat at the table. Seeing the ‘MyPillow Guy’ play a role in a Trump crisis or Trump campaign seems almost inevitable.”

A Brit in Angle Inlet. The Guardian’s Porter Fox reports: “I followed Route 12 – known as Mom’s Way – through Manitoba to an abandoned gas station where the agent had said to take a right. I did and fishtailed onto a dirt road. Thirty minutes later, the road crossed back into US territory, and I spotted four older men huddled next to a phone booth at an intersection.”

Punt. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “A day on the Iron Range that started with residents protesting refugees ended Tuesday with the St. Louis County Board declining to vote on consent to allow refugee resettlement. … Instead, weighted by a majority of four Iron Range and rural-most commissioners, the issue was sent back to administration — to return at a time when the consent issue was no longer tied up in federal court.”

Remembrance from George Floyd’s boss: “‘I want people to remember him that way’: Boss of George Floyd says he was a ‘calm, nice guy’” [KSTP]

More protests planned: “Another Protest Planned At Home Of Minneapolis Officer Fired Over George Floyd’s Death” [WCCO]

All heroes wear helmets: “Nice Ride Rolls Out Ebikes Fleet In Minneapolis, Extends Program For Essential Workers” [WCCO]

Warren edges Klobuchar: “Among Rumored Vice Presidential Candidates, Warren Would Give Biden the Biggest Boost” [Morning Consult]

Thoughts and prayers: “College of St. Benedict, St. John’s University plan on-campus return for fall semester” [St. Cloud Times]

Seed art: “Is it a farm or a sculpture park? Both” [MPR]

