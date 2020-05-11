DFL legislative incumbents question process as challengers win endorsements

Gearing up for primary season. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola and Torey Van Oot report: “A third Democratic state legislator is questioning his party’s endorsement process after losing his bid for the DFL’s backing to a primary challenger. … State Sen. Erik Simonson, a first-term senator from Duluth, was defeated by attorney Jen McEwen by a wide margin in a virtual endorsement vote that concluded last week. Mc­Ewen received 70% of the vote in the Senate’s Seventh District DFL convention, earning 261 of the 371 votes cast. Simonson received 108 votes. … On Sunday, Simonson pledged to remain in the race through the Aug. 11 primary, criticizing the endorsement as ‘flawed processes controlled by a handful of party insiders.’”

Clearing the air. WCCO reports: “Pollution has dropped, at least temporarily, worldwide following COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Now we’re getting a look at how those stay-at-home orders have impacted air quality in the U.S. and more specifically the Twin Cities. … Meteorologist Daniel Dix and the MPCA found that Nitrogen Dioxide — or NO2, a pollutant created by traffic and industrial activity — has decreased 10% to 20% on average across the Twin Cities. The suburbs of Blaine and Lakeville saw decreases of around 30 to 35%; Minneapolis saw a decrease of around 15%.”

More testing. Also from ’CCO: “Health teams will soon be testing those living at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis for COVID-19. … The Metropolitan Council says they are working with the city of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and multiple social service groups to find “long-term support” for those living in tents near Hiawatha Avenue and 28th Street. They say the virus is a big concern.”

Businesses are figuring out how to re-open. MPR’s Lauren Rosenthal reports: “Lisa Rojas had a feeling her clients would miss her. But exactly how much became clear last week. … Rojas is the owner of Dreadlocks for Dingoes, a dog groomer that’s been operating in the Twin Cities for 25 years. While the business was closed due to COVID-19, one client took matters into her own hands — and went a little wild with the clippers. … Monday marks one week since Dreadlocks for Dingoes and many other ‘nonessential’ retailers in Minnesota were allowed to reopen — with limitations. Those stores and service providers had to take safety precautions and minimize their contact with customers, navigating a new way of making sales and doing business.”

In other news…

Broken window found: “Investigation Underway After Overnight Fire At North Minneapolis Mosque” [WCCO]

Feeling a wheel need: “Minnesota bus companies send convoy seeking assistance from Congress” [KSTP]

Little drama: “Guthrie Theater plans for a 3-play season” [City Pages]