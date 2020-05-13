Lawmakers expect Walz to extend emergency powers

In the Star Tribune, Torey Van Oot and Briana Bierschbach write: “Legislative leaders in St. Paul are readying for Wednesday’s expected extension of peacetime emergency powers that have enabled Gov. Tim Walz to temporarily close schools, shutter businesses and order residents to stay home unless necessary. Walz administration officials remained tight-lipped Tuesday about the announcement …. But leaders in both parties in the Capitol said they fully expect the governor to extend the emergency powers he has wielded since the pandemic began to ramp up in March.”

For the Pioneer Press, Bill Salisbury writes: “DFL leaders in the Minnesota House plan to move ahead this week with a vote on a $2 billion package to fund infrastructure projects across the state, despite opposition from Republicans who want Gov. Tim Walz to give up his emergency policy-making powers before they support a massive spending bill. Leaders of both parties agree that public construction projects would create jobs as the state’s economy slows under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer writes: “Tom Tiffany, a state senator endorsed by President Donald Trump, easily won a special congressional election Tuesday in a heavily conservative, rural Wisconsin district, cheering Republicans even as Democrats argued the victory revealed vulnerabilities for the president among his base. … Tiffany will replace former reality TV star Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired in September. The district has been vacant since Duffy’s retirement.”

Says Christopher Magan in the Pioneer Press, “Starting Wednesday, state health officials plan to begin separately reporting fatalities that are believed to be caused by COVID-19, but were never confirmed by laboratory tests. Those fatalities have been left out of the official count because they didn’t meet the strict rules set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for tallying COVID-19 deaths. The state also will draw attention to corrections to its data so it is easier for the public to understand when information about the spread of the coronavirus is updated.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “It’s been a month of change for meteorologists at KARE 11, starting with the Twin Cities NBC affiliate firing Sven Sundgaard on May 1 and a week later Jason Disharoon announcing his departure from the station. While it’s still unclear why Disharoon decided to leave, Sundgaard’s next step is taking his forecasting skills to YouTube. On Monday, the 39-year-old Cottage Grove native launched what he’s calling ‘Explore with Sven: Weather.’”



Also, this from the Star Tribune’s Libor Jany, “A KSTP-TV anchor was injured in a random and unprovoked assault at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station on Tuesday. Midday anchor Matt Belanger was struck near the eye with a rock or brick, then treated and released at a nearby hospital after the 9 a.m. attack at the Nicollet Mall light rail stop, according to KSTP News Director Kirk Varner.”

Says Camila Domonoske at NPR, “If you’re still waiting for your pandemic payment from the federal government, and you would like to receive it directly into your bank account, head over to the IRS website by noon on Wednesday. If the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information by that deadline, you’ll still get your payment — but you’ll receive it in the form of a paper check, which might not arrive until June.”

Says a WCCO-TV story, “A bar owner in central Minnesota is reportedly planning to open his six establishments next week, whether or not the state’s stay-at-home order is extended. Kris Schiffer, who owns the Shady’s locations in Albany, Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice, and St. Martin, is planning to open his restaurants on Monday. Four of his restaurants are located in Stearns County, where there’s been a major outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 1,400 confirmed cases.”