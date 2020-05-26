Man dies after being restrained by police in south Minneapolis

The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Federal authorities are investigating a white Minneapolis police officer for possible civil rights violations, after a video surfaced Monday that showed him kneeling on an African American man’s neck and ignoring the man’s protests that he couldn’t breathe. The man later died. … Officials have not publicly named the officer in question, but two sources familiar with the investigation identified him as Derek Chauvin.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted his reaction on Facebook.

Mask day in Minneapolis. KSTP reports: “A new mask requirement goes into effect Tuesday in Minneapolis in response to COVID-19. … The emergency regulation, signed by Mayor Jacob Frey last week, requires people in the city to wear a face mask or covering when they are in an indoor ‘place of public accommodation.’”

Feehan gets DFL nod to rematch Hagdeorn. The New Ulm Journal reports: “Dan Feehan has been endorsed by the First Congressional District DFL Party as its candidate for United States House of Representatives. … The DFL held an on-line convention with balloting taking place over a ten-day period. The ballots were tabulated Sunday with Feehan receiving the endorsement.”



Catholic abuse settlement. Also from KSTP: “Clergy sexual abuse survivors and the Diocese of St. Cloud announced an agreement on a framework for resolving clergy sexual abuse claims against the diocese and its parishes. … The diocese announced in March 2018 that it would file for bankruptcy. The agreement would include the diocese filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy while paying $22.5 million for a trust to compensate clergy abuse survivors. The funds will be made up of insurance coverage settlements, cash and property contributions from the diocese and its parishes.”

In other news…

Peddling the right product: “Coronavirus shutdown has Twin Cities bicycle shops spinning” [Pioneer Press]

Reporter solves a mystery: “Ship’s wheel stolen from Bde Maka Ska naval memorial in 1975 surfaces at Minnetonka High School along with missing 600-pound bell” [Southwest Journal]