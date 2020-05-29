Minneapolis police’s Third Precinct headquarters abandoned, torched as unrest over death of George Floyd continues for third night

The Star Tribune reports: “The Twin Cities convulsed with chaos for a third straight night of violent unrest Thursday in the wake of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd as he was being restrained on the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Late Thursday and early Friday, rioters invaded and set fire to Minneapolis police’s Third Precinct headquarters and for a second overnight, torched and looted many other buildings in the Lake Street corridor, many of them housing small businesses with minority owners. The unrest got the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted he ‘can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis.’ Trump added that he had talked to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ‘and told him that the military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’”

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix has more: “An angry crowd broke into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct headquarters Thursday night and set fire to the building, capping another day of protests, many of them violent, across the Twin Cities. The police station on E. Lake Street has been the epicenter of protests this week for people demanding justice after the death of George Floyd, who died Monday when a Minneapolis police officer set his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Nearby, Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, the target of looters the night before, also was set ablaze.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick and Nick Ferraro report: “What appeared to start as impromptu demonstrations for George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis police custody, turned into a day of scattered arson, looting and significant destruction of retail shops in St. Paul’s Midway and elsewhere in the capital city on Thursday. The unrest continued into the evening — more than 170 businesses were damaged or looted, and dozens of fires were set, according to police. There were no reports of serious injuries in St. Paul.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Sarah Horner reports: “State and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police. However, authorities did not announce decisions on charges in the case as of Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI continue to review the facts surrounding Floyd’s death….”

The Associated Press’ Jill Colvin and Colleen Long write: “It was the kind of personal statement expected from a president in response to the disturbing video of a black man gasping for help as a white policeman pinned him to the street by the neck. But it was a very different tone for President Donald Trump, who has often been silent in the face of white-on-black violence and has a long history of defending police. ‘I feel very, very badly,’ Trump said Thursday of George Floyd’s death while handcuffed and in the custody of Minneapolis police. ‘That’s a very shocking sight.’”

WCCO-TV reports: “Target announced that it was shutting down 24 stores amid ongoing demonstrations, protests and in some cases looting around the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death.… On Thursday evening, Target announced: ‘We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.’”

Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune reports, “All bus service throughout the Twin Cities was suspended at 4 p.m. Thursday, joining the halting of light rail lines earlier in the day in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations, a Metro Transit spokesman said. … While transit spokesman Howie Padilla declined to attribute the suspensions solely to the street violence, ‘obviously, we take into consideration whatever situations call for, and if we have to err on the side of public safety for riders and employees, we’re going to do that’”

For CBS News, Erin Donaghue reports, “Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he understood the anger and frustration, but that as chief he can’t allow criminal acts. He said the violence ‘compounds the trauma that already exists’ in the community. Arradondo said the large majority of the crowd protested peacefully, but a smaller group he believed were not from Minneapolis were behind the majority of the unrest.”

In the Star Tribune, Torey Van Oot says, “Top DFL legislators are calling for sweeping police reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, urging leaders to pass changes as part of a broader funding deal during a special session of the Minnesota Legislature in June. Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, said Thursday the Legislature has a ‘critical role to play’ in adopting systemic changes to address racism and other issues with law enforcement. The assistant Senate minority leader said Democrats should demand action as part of negotiations over a public construction borrowing bill that remains unresolved since the Legislature adjourned May 18.”

Also from the AP, “Police around the nation and law enforcement experts on Thursday broadly condemned the way George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody this week, was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck, saying no circumstances warrant such a dangerous technique. … Some police officials and experts said equally shocking was something not seen in the video: Other officers on the scene apparently did not try to intervene even as Floyd repeatedly cried out that he couldn’t breathe and moaned in pain.”