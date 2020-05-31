Minneapolis see few reports of fires, looting after overwhelming show of force by National Guard, law enforcement

MPR reports: “A rapid, overwhelming response by the Minnesota National Guard and law enforcement, together with the willingness of many to heed an 8 p.m. curfew, helped restore order in the Twin Cities Saturday overnight into Sunday. After several nights of fires, looting and mayhem with Minneapolis at the center, state officials pushed back with a surge of National Guard soldiers and Minnesota State Patrol troopers to support local police.”

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix, Torey Van Oot, and Paul Walsh report: “Scattered scenes throughout Minneapolis went from peaceful to tense to confrontational Saturday night as some citizens ignored the 8 p.m. state-mandated curfew and took to the streets to express their anger over George Floyd’s death after being detained by police. But most people stayed home, and there were few reports of the fires, looting and property damage of previous nights that had left much of the city on edge.”

WCCO reports: “WCCO’s award-winning veteran photographer Tom Aviles has been struck by a rubber bullet and taken into custody by the State Patrol Saturday night. … He was with veteran producer Joan Gilbertson, who is OK. They both identified themselves clearly, that they were members of the local media, and WCCO journalists. Joan told us the patrolman said, ‘You’ve been warned, or the same thing will happen to you. Or you’re next.’… As of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Aviles had been released from custody.”

The Forum News Service’s Sarah Mearhoff writes: “As the Twin Cities braced for a potential fifth night of rioting … the Minnesota Republican Party during its virtual convention took aim at Democrats in power for what they call a ‘failure of leadership’ in the state.… After several days of protests in the Twin Cities — some violent, some peaceful — responding to the death of George Floyd, GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan opened Saturday’s convention calling for the resignations of Democrats Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.”

Also from MPR staff: “While the nation’s attention has been focused on the Twin Cities, other Minnesota and North Dakota cities saw protests and enacted curfews on Saturday. In Duluth, demonstrators marched peacefully to city hall on Saturday afternoon demanding justice for George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody. Some protesters later blocked traffic on Interstate 35 for a time.”

KSTP-TV’s Josh Skluzacek reports: “Police are investigating a death in downtown Minneapolis after a body was found early Sunday morning. Minneapolis Police said officers responded to the 1300 block of South Second Street at about 4:10 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fire. After the fire was extinguished, a man’s body was found a short distance from the burned car. … The death isn’t believed to be related to any overnight riots.”