Minnesota AG Ellison files suit against restaurant owner who vowed to violate statewide order

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemoyer reports: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison brushed aside criticism from GOP lawmakers Sunday and filed suit against the owner of a chain of bars and restaurants who has vowed to reopen this week in violation of executive orders issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Ellison filed the enforcement action against Kris Schiffler, the owner of Shady’s, who operates establishments in Albany, Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice and St. Martin, all in or near Stearns County, which the attorney general’s office termed a COVID-19 hot spot.”

This from MPR, “While restaurants across Minnesota await the chance to resume some dine-in operations, a growing list of restaurants in the state say they won’t reopen, even after COVID-19 business restrictions are lifted. Among the permanent closures announced in the past couple days: Pazzaluna Urban Italian Restaurant and Bar in downtown St. Paul, and the Bonfire chain with locations in the Twin Cities and Mankato.”

FOX 9-TV says, “The first soaker of the season brought more than 3” of rain to parts of Minnesota Sunday, and we needed it. … The National Weather Service says 2.46″ fell on Sunday alone, besting the previous record of 1.81″ in one day in 2017.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow, “Most state-run Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) offices closed during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, and that has created angst for thousands of drivers whose licenses have expired in recent weeks — or will soon. … But there is no need to rush to the nearest deputy registrar’s office. Licenses and ID cards that have expired since Gov. Tim Walz issued a peacetime emergency March 13 are still valid.”



At MPR, Emily Bright says, “Girl Scout councils covering most of Minnesota have canceled their overnight and day camps through August, amid concerns about whether they could operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines council announced Thursday that it was canceling its camps.”

For the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes, “The gardens and architecture of St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood barely get a glance during Steve Dalbec’s daily walks. Instead, Dalbec scans the gutters, the sidewalks and the street. … Dalbec keeps detailed tallies of his finds in a computer spreadsheet. So far this year, he’s picked up 5,368 cigarette butts and found $3.37 in 38 outings, or an average of 141 butts and 9 cents a day, he said.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Rachel Blount tells us, “The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Sunday to assist Canterbury Park and Running Aces as they prepare to start their racing seasons without spectators. The legislation, which passed 65-2, temporarily reduces the tracks’ portion of regulatory fees. It also changes the number of live racing days required to operate a card club. The bill allows the tracks to run fewer than 50 days per year, the current standard, if there are ‘circumstances beyond the licensee’s control.’”