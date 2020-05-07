Minnesota Attorney General’s office receives more than 400 tenant complaints during eviction moratorium

Says Marissa Evans in the Star Tribune, “One landlord tried to kick a family with a 4-year-old girl out of their home over unpaid rent. A mobile home resident could not flush his toilet because the landlord cut his water off. Another landlord refused to supply the propane needed to heat his tenant’s home in March and April. Those were among the most serious of the more than 400 tenant complaints the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has fielded since the state’s eviction moratorium went into effect in March.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota (ACLU-MN) on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the Rock County sheriff and two deputies. The lawsuit alleges Deputies Dallas Hamm and Shelley Douty forcibly conducted a cavity search on the side of a road in below-freezing temperatures in 2018. … According to the filing, Deputy Hamm pulled a driver over in Luverne in November 2018 due to a dangling air freshener. … While it was nine degrees outside, the deputies allegedly tried to perform a cavity search of the woman on the Interstate 90 on-ramp.”

At City Pages, Mike Mullen writes, “[Former KARE-TV weatherman Sven] Sundgaard broke his silence Tuesday night, to a degree, with a (carefully worded) Facebook post under a (positively glorious) photo of Sven pondering things next to some water. … ‘Many have asked me about KARE11’s post regarding my employment and separation from employment. Here’s what I have to say about that for now: I disagree with and dispute my former employer’s claims and I am considering my options at this time. Thank you again.’”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Chris Serres, “North Ridge Health and Rehab, a large senior community in New Hope with a 320-bed nursing home, 44 residents have died and another 68 have been sickened by the COVID-19 respiratory illness in recent weeks. Only one other senior facility in the state has seen more fatalities from the virus. North Ridge shares a troubling characteristic with many of the nursing homes across Minnesota beset by coronavirus outbreaks … The facility has been fined $117,000 by federal regulators and cited for dozens of health and safety violations over the last three years.”

KSTP-TV’s Eric Chaloux says: “The Minneapolis Area Realtors’ new report found pending sales, showings and listings are going up for the first time since the pandemic hit in mid-March. The report’s author wrote it’s too early to say the worst is behind us with the COVID-19 housing market but it’s a positive sign.”

The Star Tribune’s Miquel Otárola writes: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will continue to keep more than 20 miles of parkways closed off to vehicles so pedestrians have more room to spread apart at popular lakes and trails during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday night, the Park Board voted to allocate $250,000 to keep the parkways closed for the foreseeable future, with parks officials left to determine how long that money will last.”

The Associated Press reports: “Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday. … Favre’s effort to repay the money came two days after White released an audit of spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scheme.”

Marielle Mohs reports for WCCO-TV: “There’s curbside pick up happening daily in St. Paul with the sole purpose of helping people. Cars line up for blocks around Conway Park to get free fresh produce and meal kits from staff and volunteers with the Sanneh Foundation. …The produce is provided by Second Harvest Heartland and each bags serves a family of four. Each car can request more than one bag if their families are larger than four. Tony Sanneh, the CEO of the Sanneh Foundation, says they are serving about 300 to 350 people each day.”

A trio of CNBC reporters say, “When Ed [Bosarge] filed for divorce in 2017, Marie [Bosarge] discovered that almost all of the couple’s property — from the homes and island to her jewelry and even some of their tableware — had been put into a special trust that shielded the assets from any claims. … More than just another billionaire divorce spat, the Bosarge case offers a rare window into the highly secretive world of asset trusts in South Dakota, a state whose protective trust laws have made it a haven for billionaires and wealthy families around the world. South Dakota is fast becoming a mini-Switzerland for the world’s rich.”