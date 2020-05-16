Minnesota Department of Public Safety to open driver exam stations, resume road tests

In the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow writes: “The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) will resume road tests May 26 at select stations across the state and will give priority to thousands of people who had tests canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the DPS’ Department of Vehicle Services will open exam stations on Tuesday to administer knowledge tests, accept permit applications and resume motorcycle and commercial driver’s license road testing….”

WCCO-TV’s David Schuman reports: “Enough is enough for a group of business owners in central Minnesota. More than two dozen bars, restaurants and salons in Stearns County plan to reopen Monday, defying the state order keeping them closed until June. Come next week, customers will no longer be turned away at Stoney’s Bar in Rockville. Owner Chester ‘Cheetoz’ Betts says doors open Monday — stay-at-home order be damned.”

In the Pioneer Press, Sarah Horner writes: “On the heels of Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to start gradually reopening sectors of the state on Monday, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lori Gildea announced the judicial branch’s plan for reopening the court system. In an order issued Friday, Gildea laid out the details of a ‘planned, methodical, and gradual approach to increasing the number and type of in-person proceedings held in court facilities.’”

In the New York Times, Emily Cochrane writes: “A divided House narrowly passed a $3 trillion pandemic relief package on Friday to send aid to struggling state and local governments and another round of direct $1,200 payments to taxpayers, advancing a proposal with no chance of becoming law over near-unanimous Republican opposition. Democratic leaders characterized the measure, which President Trump has promised to veto, as their opening offer in future negotiations over the next round of coronavirus aid….”



Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “An Amtrak train, the Empire Builder, makes a single daily round-trip through the Twin Cities to Chicago. Transit advocates have long advocated for a second train on the same route, a proposal that could now be within two years of becoming reality. Wisconsin has obtained $12.6 million in federal funding to help pay for the first three years of start-up operating costs for the ‘Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Service Project,’ and Amtrak agreed to add $5 million.”