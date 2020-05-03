Minnesota House GOPers threaten infrastructure spending unless Walz ends state of emergency

MPR’s David H. Montgomery writes: “Republicans in the Minnesota House of Representatives are playing hardball in their effort to end the emergency powers Gov. Tim Walz has assumed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt announced Saturday that House Republicans will block passage of a package of infrastructure projects unless Walz’s emergency powers end.”

In the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes: “Minnesota Republicans endorsed congressional candidates Tyler Kistner, a Marine Corps veteran, and former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach during two conventions held online Saturday. Kistner easily earned the endorsement to take on first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in the Second Congressional District. Meanwhile, in the Seventh Congressional District race, Fischbach faced a drawn-out competition before securing her party’s support. She will be up against Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson in November.”

In Politico, Elena Schneider writes: “Amy Klobuchar is kicking off her next act. Two months after ending her presidential campaign and amid vice presidential speculation, the Minnesota Democrat is launching a new effort to help direct money and campaign help to down-ballot Democrats. The endeavor — called the Win Big Project, a play on one of Klobuchar’s 2020 campaign slogans — started on Friday by endorsing a slate of a dozen House and Senate candidates.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth writes: “A group of University of Minnesota students is suing the flagship school over how it distributes fees that fund student groups, saying its methods are unconstitutional and violate viewpoint neutrality requirements. … Students Evan Smith and Isaac Smith and student association Viewpoint Neutrality Now! argue that the school unconstitutionally uses the fees to “provide preferential treatment” to nine cultural student organizations that receive free lounge space inside Coffman Memorial Union on the Twin Cities campus.”



KSTP-TV reports: “Muddy Waters, an institution in Minneapolis’s bustling Lyn-Lake neighborhood, announced it would be closing its doors for good on Sunday. … Muddy Waters is the latest dining casualty to come at the hands of COVID-19 in the Twin Cities. In just the past week, Izzy’s Ice Cream in St. Paul and the Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis both announced they were closing.”