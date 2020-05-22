Minnesota State Fair canceled

No fair. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reportsa: “The Minnesota State Fair is off for only the sixth time in a history that predates the U.S. Civil War. … The fair was last canceled in 1946 because of the polio epidemic. Board members met privately via an internet call, then voted unanimously in public to cancel the fair. … State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said it wasn’t a difficult decision. … ‘It’s the only decision. It’s the right thing to do,’ Hammer said.”

Serology imbroglio. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “A month ago, Gov. Tim Walz announced a $36 million strategy for coronavirus testing in Minnesota. … The plan called for the state to ramp up its testing capacity to 20,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests daily. But it also called for 15,000 serology tests daily — blood tests meant to detect if someone has already been exposed to the virus. … Those tests have been hailed as a key component to understanding how widely the virus has spread in the community, and therefore offer a key set of data that leaders can use as they consider paths to reopening. But while Minnesota appears to be steadily increasing its capacity for testing that diagnoses COVID-19, antibody testing hasn’t gotten off the ground.”

Another big health care layoff. KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports: “A Duluth-based health care system is laying off roughly 900 workers, citing a decline in patient volume since the beginning of March. … Essentia Health, which employs about 14,500 people, said the permanent layoffs would reduce its staff by 6%. Another 850 employees are on administrative leave with benefits through the end of July. The company said those employees could be called back as needed.”

Hidden infection. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports: “One of the scariest aspects of COVID-19 is showing up in the worst of possible places. Mass testing revealed employees at a long-term care facility had the disease, but showed no symptoms. … Johanna Shores is one of the largest multi-teared senior homes in the Twin Cities. It’s where Annie Glenn, wife of astronaut John Glenn, spent her final days. Lyn Glenn, who lives in St. Paul, is Annie’s daughter. … Last Friday, National Guard medics tested 545 residents and staff members. None had any symptoms, but five residents and 23 workers all tested positive.”

In other news…

Going up to 30: “Minneapolis parks ready to raise number of outdoor wedding attendees” [Star Tribune]

Uh, oh: “Parishioners, priest at Annandale church test positive for COVID-19” [KMSP]

The pandemic we’re not talking about: “Rabbit owners petition state animal health board to import vaccine against contagion sweeping U.S.” [Pioneer Press]

At least someone’s getting mortgage relief: “The Mall of America hasn’t paid its mortgage in two months” [CNBC]