Minnesota Supreme Court rules DNR can change lake name to Bde Maka Ska

Now rename Dight Avenue. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otarola reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has the authority to rename Lake Calhoun as Bde Maka Ska, its Dakota name, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday morning. … The ruling caps a yearslong dispute over the name of the popular Minneapolis lake. It reverses a decision from the Court of Appeals last spring, which stated former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr lacked the authority to rename the lake.”

Some nonessential businesses still open. Bring Me the News reports: “The Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Friday, May 8 and discovered nearly 115 pounds of illegal narcotics inside a Shoreview apartment. The task force seized 111 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.5 pounds of cocaine. The drugs had a street value in excess of $615,000.”

What “prevailing” looks like. The Star Tribune’s Maya Rao reports: “The couple’s health and the state-mandated shutdown wiped out their ability to make a living. But as immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico, Clementina and her husband did not qualify for federal stimulus funds, unemployment benefits or other relief, though the Trump administration has agreed to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment costs for those without legal status.”

Close calls. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle reports: “For a community as health-conscious and high-achieving as Olmsted County, it is a galling grade. … A company that measures a community’s adherence to social distancing rules based on anonymous cell phone data gives Olmsted County an ‘F.’ … But does Olmsted deserve the grade? The answer is more complicated than a letter grade, area political and public health leaders say.”

In other news…

Kudos: “WTIP Boundary Waters Podcast wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award” [WTIP]

Sports news: “Pro Women’s Hockey Association Unveils 5-City Regional Plan” [WCCO]

Helpful: “Coronavirus: Where To Get Tested In Minneapolis” [Patch]

Half rest: “SPCO cuts concerts and guest soloists, furloughs artistic partners for next season” [Star Tribune]

Senseless: “Charges filed after deadly altercation in Menards parking lot in La Crosse” [Pioneer Press]

Paws in traffic: “Bear caught jaywalking on freeway in Coon Rapids” [KSTP]

Warning — “covid toes” picture: “Swollen toes lead to Rochester boy’s COVID-19 diagnosis” [KARE]

Sure, why not: “Loose lizard: Champlin police seek Asian water monitor lizard that crawled away from home” [KSTP]