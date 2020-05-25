Poll finds Biden with small lead over Trump in Minnesota

Patrick Condon writes for the Star Tribune: “Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a small lead over President Donald Trump among registered voters in Minnesota, according to the first presidential poll in the state since the Democrat clinched his party’s nomination. A new Minnesota Poll conducted by the Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 found Biden ahead of Trump 49% to 44% in the general election matchup less than six months ahead of Election Day.”

WCCO-TV reports: “There was another long line outside the National Guard Armory in northeast Minneapolis Sunday. The Minnesota National Guard is offering free COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one this Memorial Day weekend at six different armories around the state. Officials say they have about 7,000 tests available. There will be more free testing Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to view the map of the sites. More than 8,400 Minnesotans were tested Saturday, which is one of the highest daily totals for tests so far.”

In the Star Tribune, Joe Carlson writes: “Many Minnesota religious leaders remain wary of reopening their doors to congregants amid the coronavirus outbreak, despite a new order from Gov. Tim Walz that allows services to resume under special pandemic precautions. Walz responded to pressure from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and other religious groups Saturday …. Other religious leaders, and the mayors of both St. Paul and Minneapolis, say the risks in resuming religious services are still great, especially to vulnerable populations.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes: “St. Paul school board chairwoman Marny Xiong, 31, remains hospitalized in critical condition from complications of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by her sister Friday. In the same post, Amee Xiong reported that her father was recovering and had his ventilator removed. Earlier this month, Xiong posted on Facebook that both her sister and father were critically ill and ‘relying heavily’ on ventilators to breath.”



For the Associated Press, Mariam Fam writes: “With no congregational prayers or family gatherings, Salsabiel Mujovic has been worried that this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration will pale. … Like Mujovic, many Muslims in America are navigating balancing religious and social rituals with concerns over the virus as they look for ways to capture the Eid spirit this weekend. Eid al-Fitr — the feast of breaking the fast — marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. … The Eid prayer normally attracts particularly large crowds. The Fiqh Council of North America, a body of Islamic scholars, encouraged Muslims to perform the Eid prayer at home.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Chris Serres writes: “Kasi Korum awoke on the floor of her Minneapolis nursing home with searing pain in her lower back and no one to help her into her wheelchair. The 41-year-old recovering cancer patient had spent the night sleeping on a thin foam pad in the common area of the Villa at Bryn Mawr after learning the previous evening that her roommate had tested positive for COVID …. Her experience highlights a persistent health hazard in Minnesota’s nursing homes: lack of space.”

In the Mankato Free Press, Kristine Goodrich writes: “A customer reportedly slapped a worker after she was asked to leave the Mankato Menards store because she was not wearing a mask. The assault allegedly occurred last Sunday but was not reported to police until Wednesday, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said. … Menards is requiring all customers to wear face coverings.