Poll: most Minnesotans support stay-at-home restrictions, believe worst of coronavirus yet to come

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach and Jessie Van Berkel write: “More than two-thirds of Minnesotans say they won’t return to normal rhythms of daily life even though some social distancing restrictions have been relaxed, and many believe the worst of the corona­virus pandemic is yet to come, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 poll. As anxiety about the virus persists, the poll also found a majority of people support the stay-at-home restrictions and business closures they lived under for nearly two months and say they were necessary to limit the spread of the virus in their communities.”

The Associated Press reports: “Wisconsin has gone over 500 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, according to state Department of Health Services figures released Saturday. The report showed 481 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 14,877, and an additional 11 deaths, for a total of 507. … The updated numbers followed two consecutive days of record tests, which have nearly quadrupled on a daily basis from two weeks ago.”

WDIO in Duluth reports: “The College of St. Scholastica plans to reopen its Duluth and extended campuses this fall. … The College will reopen its campuses, including residence halls, for the fall semester. Courses will be taught using a mixture of in-person and virtual methods. Students in fully online programs will not experience any change to the delivery of their courses.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “A Muslim organization in the Twin Cities announced it will remain closed for the time being after Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order that would allow Minnesota’s houses of worship to reopen at 25% capacity this week. The Muslim American Society of Minnesota stated in a post on social media that its affiliated mosques and Islamic centers will remain closed until the state’s COVID-19 infection rates ‘are reliably reported to decline.’”



For WCCO-TV, David Schuman says: “Minnesotans enjoyed the start of Memorial Day weekend Saturday, some of them by crossing the border into Wisconsin. … Thomas Hommes, the general manager of Pier 500 in Hudson, says Minnesota’s restaurants being closed has brought more people across the border than usual.”

Nick Ferraro writes for the Pioneer Press: “The state’s stay-at-home order forced Minnesotans outside for exercise and fresh air. In South St. Paul, sometimes that led to crinkled noses. With residents enjoying the outdoors and staying close to home, the city has been seeing a ‘major uptick’ in the number of complaints of foul air wafting across town, according to City Planner Michael Healy. … A city ordinance — enacted in 2014 and believed to be the only one of its kind in Minnesota — is not curtailing the stench, officials and residents say.”