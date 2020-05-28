Walz calls out National Guard as protests continue over death of George Floyd

Latest on the Floyd case and protests. MPR reports: “Gov. Tim Walz is deploying the National Guard to help restore order as protests and looting continue across the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked Walz to call up the Guard on Wednesday night. But Walz, a former Guard officer, didn’t immediately do so. He worked throughout Thursday to develop a plan with mayors and his advisers. Some lawmakers expressed worry that a military presence would further inflame the situation.”

Also. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “George Floyd’s family on Thursday joined in the plea for calm in Minneapolis, the city where the 46-year-old man died after his curbside detention this week and where a second day of demonstrations turned into a night of fires, looting and violence. … ‘I am heartbroken’ by all the unrest that erupted Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, said Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross … The Rev. Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, are scheduled to meet with clergy and activists Thursday afternoon at World Outreach for Christ Church, a few strides from where Floyd was pinned to the pavement by police while pleading ‘I can’t breathe.’ … At the same time Thursday and about 1½ miles to the east, the Rev. Jesse Jackson has arranged to meet with elected officials and faith leaders at the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church ‘to stand in solidarity and demand justice in the death of George Floyd,’ read a statement from his Chicago-based Rainbow Push Coalition.”

Related: “Fired MPD Officer Chauvin Has Been Involved In Use-Of-Force Situations Before” [WCCO]

U limits relationship with Minneapolis police. The Minnesota Daily’s Max Chao report: “Following the death of 47-year-old George Floyd, which occurred after a Minneapolis Police Department officer knelt on his neck and filmed in a video which has since gone viral, President Joan Gabel announced Wednesday that the University of Minnesota would change its relationship with MPD. … In a campus-wide email, Gabel announced that the University will no longer contract with MPD for law enforcement support during large events or for specialized services such as explosive detection. MPD will still participate in joint patrols and ‘investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community.’”

Cup Foods owner speaks out. In Sahan Journal, Sheila Regan reports: “The Arab-American owner of Cup Foods, whose employees called police about George Floyd after he allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit 20-dollar bill at the store, condemned the actions by officers that led to Floyd’s death. … Owner Mahmoud Abumayyaleh, known by customers as ‘Mike,’ said in an interview with Sahan Journal that he was shocked at the behavior of police, which he termed an ‘execution.’ … ‘We stand for Black Lives Matter,’ he said. ‘We are against abuse of power and racial injustice. We have a system that is broken, and it must be fixed.’”

New mural. KMSP reports: “A group of artists are honoring George Floyd Thursday by crafting a mural at the spot where he was killed Monday night. … Artists began work on the mural Thursday morning on the wall of the Cup Foods at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis. … Three community members came up with the design and painted it. They say they want to do something peaceful to give back to the community and give people a place to mourn and pay tribute to Floyd.”

In other news…

Tom Austin has left the building: “Minneapolis venture capitalist loses office lease after viral video accuses him of racial profiling” [Star Tribune]

Geek Scabs: “Here Is Best Buy’s Leaked Anti-Union Presentation” [Motherboard]

Going to twice a week: “Economic challenges lead to News Tribune, Superior Telegram decreasing print frequency” [Duluth News Tribune]

“At one point, the question, ‘What is a vegetable?’ was voiced”: “Falcon Heights, Minnesota, upholds ban on Quentin Nguyen’s community garden” [City Pages]