Target extends $2 per hour pay increase

Raise stays. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “Target will extend a $2-an-hour temporary pay bump through July 4, CEO Brian Cornell told employees Monday morning. … The announcement comes as some other companies’ hazard pay for front-line workers, who have taken on extra risk and stress working during the pandemic, is set to expire at the end of this month or in early June as many states begin to reopen.”

Big hotel bill. The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson and Liz Navratil report: “Metro counties have spent roughly $4 million to rent hotel rooms as emergency shelters to protect the homeless and other vulnerable people from the spread of COVID-19. … Contracts and invoices obtained through public records requests show a county-by-county patchwork of efforts to find and pay for lodging, transportation, food and other services for hundreds of unsheltered people in the seven-county metro, all within a matter of weeks.”

Would-be Keillor-cruisers getting left high and dry? The New York Times’ Emily Palmer reports: “When reservations for this year’s cruise with Garrison Keillor, the former public radio host, went on sale last May, Mr. Keillor’s loyal listeners rushed to claim passage. Cabins sold out in 23 hours. … But a week before the cruise was set to depart, Mr. Keillor, who has corresponded with cruisers throughout the process, emailed the more than 1,200 guests, officially canceling the cruise. … In the wake of the pandemic, would-be passengers who booked directly through Carnival’s nine cruise lines have been able to choose between a refund and rebooking with 125 percent credit, said Roger Frizzell, a company spokesman. But the refund process for those who booked through charters, like Mr. Keillor’s Prairie Home Cruises, LLC, is more complicated. The charter, which essentially rented the boat from Holland America, had already spent much of the money the cruisers prepaid. … Caught in the tangled relationship between the charter operator and the cruise line, more than two months after the canceled trip, passengers out thousands of dollars are still scrambling to determine if they will get their money back — and if so, how much.”

On safety in Minneapolis parks. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “Nets in tennis courts had been removed by May 1, basketball hoops had been blocked with plywood and playgrounds in the city’s parks had been marked closed with neon-orange signs. … The outdoors is seen as a place of respite during the coronavirus pandemic, but it remains unclear how exactly people should exercise caution in the open air. Park Board Superintendent Al Bangoura said his staff has been adjusting permitted activities based on orders from Gov. Tim Walz, recommendations from city and state health officials, observations made by park staff and complaints heard from the public.”

In other news…

