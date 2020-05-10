Three members of White House coronavirus task force in quarantine

The Associated Press reports: “Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.”

MPR and the AP report: “The Minnesota House approved legislation Saturday that raises the age for residents to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. … Lawmakers voted 89-41 in favor of the measure known as Tobacco 21. It became federal law last December, but promoters of the state bill say it is needed for compliance and enforcement.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Delta announced Saturday its plan to temporarily consolidate flying to 10 U.S. metro areas — suspending travel to some airports that have another Delta-served airport nearby. These changes will take effect on May 13 and will allow more of Delta’s front line workers to minimize their exposure risk to COVID-19 while customer volume is significantly low.”

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “The Transportation Security Administration has hoarded more than 1.4 million N95 protective masks its employees do not need, and agency officials have refused to send them to health care workers clamoring for the critical gear, according to a whistleblower complaint filed by a TSA lawyer. Charles Kielkopf, TSA general counsel for Minnesota and three other states, said in an interview Friday he felt compelled to file the complaint in response to ‘incredible hubris of power over common sense’ from agency leadership.”

In the Star Tribune, Tony Kennedy writes: “Noticeably fewer anglers turned out for the opening of Minnesota’s fishing season on Otter Tail Lake, the most tread upon walleye hot spot in Otter Tail County. The fish were biting, but peoples’ hands were freezing up in the snow, wind and rain. … In more ways than one, this was the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener that wasn’t. Gov. Tim Walz canceled the event because of COVID-19 and urged Minnesotans to fish close to home.”