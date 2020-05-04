Trump endorses Omar Republican challenger

Well this is a shocker. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “President Donald Trump tweeted support on Monday for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson. … ‘And I’m endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it,’ Trump wrote, as he retweeted a tweet from Johnson two days earlier in which he introduced himself to potential supporters and touted last week’s Republican endorsement for his bid. … Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District GOP gave Johnson its endorsement last week. A businessman, Johnson has raised a surprising $1.1 million in his bid to unseat Omar.”

MOA to go-a. KARE reports: “Several retailers at the Mall of America are among those taking advantage of the governor’s modified Stay at Home order, which allows them partially reopen. … MOA is now offering contact-free curbside pickup for select stores. … To use the service, customers need to place an order with the store through their website, app or by phone. Once your order is placed, a store representative will contact you to let you know when it’s ready for pickup.”

Wearing a mask of contrition. NPR’s Benjamin Swasey reports: “Vice President Mike Pence said during a televised town hall on Sunday that he should have worn a mask while visiting the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week, in what was an apparent violation of the renowned health center’s stated policy. … Pence’s decision to go without a face covering on Tuesday was met with public rebuke, especially as others visiting with him donned masks. The clinic tweeted — and then deleted — a message saying it had informed Pence ‘of the masking policy prior to his arrival today.’”

Should Land O’ Lakes say more about its logo change? In AdWeek, Lisa Lacy writes: “The decision by dairy brand Land O’Lakes to eliminate the kneeling Native American woman offering up sticks of butter on its logo marks the end of a problematic mascot with a nearly 100-year history. … As of April 30, she — who, by some accounts, was named Mia — is still featured on products on the website. Land O’Lakes said it expects the rollout of its revised logo to be complete by the end of the year. … But, like an executive who got caught with his hand in the cookie jar and decided to take an early retirement, the brand has virtually nothing to say about Mia or her disappearance after 92 years.”

In other news…

Nasty stuff: “UMN researcher discovers concerning chemicals in Grand Portage tribal waters” [Minnesota Daily]

Sky-high price expected: “Prince’s ‘Cloud’ Guitar Projected To Go For More Than $100K In Auction” [WCCO]

We’re hooked: “Sales of Minnesota fishing licenses are exploding” [Star Tribune]