U of M study says COVID-19 pandemic could last up to two years

In the Star Tribune, Glenn Howatt writes: “The growing COVID-19 pandemic could last up to two years, with a potential second wave in the fall, according to nationally renowned University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm and a team of researchers. … With no vaccine and a global population that had no immunity to the new coronavirus, COVID-19 could follow patterns seen in previous pandemics. That means that governments will need to continually adjust their pandemic responses to waves of infections, which could have several peaks, rather than a distinct period of illnesses that burns out in a matter of months.”

The AP reports: “Staffing has become such a challenge at some Minnesota care facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak that a few aren’t sure how they’re going to get through the weekend, the head of an industry group said Friday. Minnesota’s congregate-care facilities were already struggling to hire enough staff before the pandemic hit, said Patti Cullen, president of Care Providers of Minnesota, which represents about half of the state’s senior care communities.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Neal Justin writes: “KARE 11 has parted ways with longtime meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. The local NBC affiliate posted the decision Friday on its Facebook page. ‘Due to continued violations of KARE 11’s news ethics and other policies, we have made the decision to part ways with Sven Sundgaard,’ the posting read. “We hope you continue to turn to KARE 11 for your news, traffic, weather and more.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Jaime Delage writes: “St. Paul police officials say they have suspects in custody after separate shooting incidents that resulted in the deaths of two men late Friday on the East Side of the city. One shooting was at a Payne-Phalen gas station. The other happened after a crash in nearby Dayton’s Bluff.”



The Forum News Service reports: “The U.S. Steel mine in Mountain Iron will lay off 260 workers on May 10 — the latest iron ore mine and pellet processing plant to succumb to layoffs on the Iron Range. In an online post to members Friday, United Steelworkers Local 138 in Virginia confirmed the workforce reduction at U.S. Steel’s Minntac mine, saying they were told it would last approximately eight weeks for plant employees and 11 for pit employees.”