Walz moratorium on evictions set to end Wednesday

This could be bad. The Star Tribune’s Marissa Evans reports: “With Gov. Tim Walz’s eviction moratorium slated to end Wednesday, housing advocates are scrambling to prevent thousands of evictions once the ban expires. … The end of the moratorium could not only force people out of their homes during the pandemic, but also create new public health risks if courtrooms are packed with landlords and tenants as in the pre-pandemic days. ”

Smarts investment. WCCO reports: “The University of Minnesota says its largest single donor, the Minnesota Masonic Charities, has gifted the university $35 million to establish an institute for brain development. … According to the university, the contribution will establish and name the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain, which will be an interdisciplinary initiative focused on early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders in early childhood and adolescence.”



Minneapolis Mayor Frey talked COVID response on CNN:

“We have not met the moment. We have not prevailed.” – Minneapolis Mayor @Jacob_Frey on Pres. Trump stating that the US has “prevailed on testing.” He adds, “Saying we have prevailed at this point is like being at mile 10 of 26-mile marathon and raising your hands in victory.” pic.twitter.com/6Vzzq0b31n — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) May 11, 2020

Buyouts at MPR. BringMeTheNews’ Adam Uren reports: “Facing an unprecedented budget squeeze caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota Public Radio and its parent company American Public Media have confirmed that more than a dozen of its staff have accepted voluntary buyouts. … MPR and APM said in a statement to Bring Me The News that it has had 14 employees apply for buyouts as part of its Voluntary Employee Separation and Furlough Program.”

In other news…

Jolly Green Giant has some new gear: “Masked Giant” [Mankato Free Press]

Nice: “Minnesota Orchestra Records ‘Pomp And Circumstance’ For Virtual Graduation Ceremonies” [WCCO]

Do not panic: “Minnesota National Guard plans second round of flyovers” [Star Tribune]

Meteor rising: “Minneapolis’ Coolest New Cocktail Bar Finds a Way to Return This Week” [Eater Twin Cities]

More like double nerd score: “Minneapolis Neighborhoods Ranked by Scrabble Score” [twin city sidewalks]



