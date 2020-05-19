Walz signs bill stopping farm foreclosures through November

Saving the farms. WCCO reports: “Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill that stops farm foreclosures until Dec. 1 for farmers struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic who elect to take part in creditor mediation. … Minnesota’s Farmer-Lender Mediation Act requires any creditor foreclosing on agricultural debt of $15,000 or more to provide the debtor a legal notice of their right to a neutral state mediator. The law normally provides for 90 days to reach agreement. But the legislation that unanimously passed the House and Senate last week and was signed Monday temporarily extends the deadline to 150 days or Dec. 1, whichever is later.”

Speaking of agriculture … The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A 34-year-old man shot down a drone flying over a chicken processing plant in southern Minnesota, according to felony charges. … Travis D. Winters was charged in Watonwan County District Court with criminal damage to property and reckless discharge of a firearm in city limits in connection with the gunfire on May 8 in Butterfield. … The charges say the drone operator was outside Butterfield Foods and asked by Winters and another man what he was doing. … The operator, identified by the County Attorney’s Office as 32-year-old Eric Goldberg, of Milwaukie, Ore., replied that he was capturing images of chickens being ‘slaughtered’ in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, according to the criminal complaint.”

Stauber on reopening. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “Calling every death to COVID-19 ‘a tragedy’ on Monday, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber continued to stress a desire to open Minnesota further than it is and let people decide where they want to go. … ‘I believe that Minnesotans are responsible people,’ Stauber said. ‘Those people that are allowed to go out. If they don’t want to do that, nobody’s going to force them to go to restaurants or hair salons or the mall.’ … Stauber, a Republican from Hermantown representing the 8th Congressional District, spoke to the News Tribune on Monday after a busy, COVID-related week. ”

Cedar Lake toxic. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “Officials are warning residents of a harmful algae bloom in Cedar Lake and investigating if the natural phenomena caused a dog’s death. … The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is advising residents to stay out of Cedar Lake, where a blue-green algae bloom is believed to have developed. The harmful algae bloom produces cyanotoxins that can cause illness in humans and animals.”

In other news…

A great mystery: “Why are the recycling bins overflowing in my alley?” [Star Tribune]

Doesn’t sound so baad: “A lonely lambing season for Northfield farm family” [Bemidji Pioneer]

RIP: “Annie Glenn, Widow Of Astronaut John Glenn, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Minn. Nursing Home” [WCCO]

Not a lot of information here: “Man shot on I-94, police investigating” [KSTP]

Dispersed camping the best camping: “Overnight, dispersed camping now allowed in BWCAW, Superior and Chippewa National Forests” [KSTP]

A true reason to celebrate: