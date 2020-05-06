Worthington pork plant partially reopens

Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley, Colorado.

Hooves crossed. WCCO reports: “On Wednesday, JBS USA announced it reopened harvest operations at its Worthington facility with reduced staff. The reopening follows an order for meat processing plants to stay open by President Donald Trump.”

Not protecting, not serving. KSTP’s Ryan Raiche reports: “[Police Officer Rodrick] Barrows was charged with assault and was later found not guilty, but 5 INVESTIGATES learned last year that that criminal investigation was marred by the city’s former police chief, Gene Hill, who tampered with witnesses, lied in court and inappropriately released evidence.”

Another challenge for Twin Metals. The Timberjay’s Marshall Helmberger reports: “A coalition of Minnesota business owners and environmental groups has filed a new legal challenge to the Trump administration’s decision to reinstate two federal mineral leases critical to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely. … ‘Nothing about the Twin Metals lease renewal process has been normal,’ said Tom Landwehr, former Minnesota DNR Commissioner, who now serves as the executive director of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters.”

Band together. WCCO reports: “Downtown Minneapolis’ iconic venue, First Avenue, has joined a group of 1,200 independent venues across the country urging congress for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the venue announced that it joined the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to ‘collectively urge congress to help protect our industry’ by providing financial support for independent music venues during the pandemic.”



Balancing work, home and a pandemic. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “’I was trying to think of a more bizarre moment that I’ve had in my life, and I could not think of one,’ [Minneapolis Mayor Jacob] Frey said. He added later: ‘It happened at exactly the same time, and having the most consequential act, perhaps, of my professional life in one hand and the most consequential thing of my entire life in the other hand, is something else.’”

In other news…

Finally getting around to those things you said you’ve always wanted to do: “Minnesota Senate set to pass child marriage ban” [Star Tribune]

What a drag it will be: “Ramsey seeks $138M to remove traffic lights, bottlenecks from Hwy. 10” [Star Tribune]

Some good farming news: “Minnesota crops going in at record speed” [West Central Tribune]

Stellar couple: “Now retired, a Minnesota astronaut prepares to watch her husband’s historic space launch” [Fargo Forum]

Put up little warning signs or something: “In Separate Incidents, Minneapolis, Burnsville Police Officers Rescue Ducklings From Sewers” [WCCO]

Lake Superior you say? “Terrible Google reviews of beloved Minnesota landmarks” [City Pages]

Kudos: “Duluth cartoonist Chris Monroe’s ‘Monkey With a Tool Belt’ gets Netflix debut” [Star Tribune]