At least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned since Floyd killing

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany and Liz Sawyer write: “At least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned from the department since widespread unrest began over the death of George Floyd last month, and more than half a dozen are in the process of leaving, according to department officials. The departures, an unusually large exodus, come amid a growing crisis for the state’s largest police force, with a state human rights investigation underway, calls for defunding, and even disbandment.”

The Associated Press reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is eligible to receive pension benefits during his retirement years even if he’s convicted of killing George Floyd, according to the Minnesota agency that represents retired public workers. … The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said in a statement that former employees who meet length-of-service requirements qualify for benefits regardless of whether they quit or are fired. Those payments are not affected by criminal charges or convictions, the agency said, citing state law.”

MPR reports: “Minnesota lawmakers considering wide-ranging legislation to change police training and procedures in the state, in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, heard hours of public testimony Saturday. It was the second day of a special session, with members of the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Division and speakers meeting via videoconference. The DFL-controlled House is proposing changes that include a ban on chokeholds and warrior-style training for police, and that would define when officers can use deadly force.”

For KSTP-TV, Kyle Brown writes: “Public cries for accountability and justice continued in the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday. During the day, a group of peaceful protesters gathered at the plaza outside the Hennepin County Government Center downtown before marching to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 1st Precinct. … Later in the afternoon, another group of protesters gathered outside U.S. Bank Stadium and marched across the Mississippi River to northeast Minneapolis.

For the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “Under current law, a St. Paul legislator says finding justice after an officer kills someone is an uphill battle: There’s too much reliance on an officer’s subjective judgment of what might be a threat. That’s why Rep. Rena Moran, DFL, is sponsoring a bill that would make changes to Minnesota law about when officers are allowed to use deadly force. … Meanwhile, some legal experts doubt whether the shifts that are on the table would lead to more offices being charged.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The donations for the homeless kept rolling in. ‘Perfect, thank you!’ called out a voice at a group of tables that had been set up. ‘This is the Powderhorn Park, particularly the 10th Avenue neighbors, sharing their community,’ says Sheila Delaney, a housing advocate. … A homeless encampment sprang up just days ago in the park’s northeast corner. Between 20 and 30 homeless people moved there after they were evicted from a south Minneapolis hotel on Tuesday. … Meanwhile, the neighborhood has reached out, with donations of food, water, toiletries, blankets, and even fresh fruit.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “Farmington teen Reegan Werner went deep-sea fishing with her brother, mother and stepfather near Marco Island in Florida on May 31 and hooked a world-record-breaking Goliath grouper. … The fish was 83 inches long with a 75-inch girth and calculated weight of 583 pounds, the largest grouper ever caught by a female angler.”