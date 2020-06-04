Bail set at $750k for three officers involved in Floyd killing

Bail set. The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports (via the Star Tribune): “A judge set bail at $750,000 apiece Thursday for three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd, as a memorial service took place just blocks away. … Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng made their first appearances in Hennepin County District Court as friends, relatives and celebrities gathered to memorialize Floyd in Minneapolis.”

Cops’ records scrutinized. KARE reports: “New details about Derek Chauvin and the other now-fired officers emerged Wednesday after prosecutors upgraded Chauvin’s charge to second-degree murder and charged the others with aiding and abetting in a case that has convulsed the nation with protests over race and police brutality. … Heavily redacted personnel files show that Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the force, was initially trained as a cook and served in the Army as a military police officer. Eleven-year veteran and native Hmong speaker Tou Thao began as a community service officer and was the subject of six complaints. The other two officers were relative newcomers to the department, including Thomas Lane, a former juvenile detention guard who did volunteer work with Somali refugees, and J. Alexander Kueng, who got his start in law enforcement by patrolling his college campus and a department store.”

More like hype-oxychloroquine. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “An anti-malaria drug that has been trumpeted as a therapy for COVID-19 was unable in a University of Minnesota clinical trial to prevent the onset of the infectious disease. … The results of the nation’s first randomized trial with the drug, hydroxychloroquine, against COVID-19 will disappoint doctors who had hoped for new therapies amid the pandemic. Many prescribers had given it off-label to COVID-19 patients — in the absence of other options — and President Donald Trump had been an early champion of the drug and said in mid-May that he was taking it for the preventive benefit, a benefit that the U study could not verify.”

People helping people. At TruthOut, Mike Ludwig writes: “Mutual aid is flourishing in south Minneapolis, where the police killing of an unarmed Black man and a revolt against state violence has left a community hungry for connection and racial justice. The alleged murder of George Floyd and the ensuing powerful uprisings have made the need to forge material support networks among neighbors all the more apparent, say activists – and they are up to the challenge.”

In other news…

Report from this afternoon’s memorial service for George Floyd: “‘Amazing Grace’ opens memorial for George Floyd at Minneapolis service” [Star Tribune]

Little information shared: “Minnesota National Guard heading to Moorhead area in wake of ‘credible threats’” [Star Tribune]

No tolerance for intolerance: “Holy Land CEO Fires Daughter After Racist Posts From Her Past Resurface” [WCCO]

Sounds really bad: “Minneapolis woman recalls run-in with officer charged in George Floyd killing: ‘I lived to complain’” [LA Times]

Portfolio cleaning: “Minnesota quietly decides to divest from coal” [City Pages]

Photos: “50 protest murals show the Twin Cities’ solidarity, grief through art” [City Pages]

Student power: “How Jael Kerandi Got the U of M to Divest from the MPD” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]