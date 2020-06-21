Correctional officers of color say they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin

For KSTP-TV, Kyle Brown reports: “Eight Ramsey County correctional officers of color have filed discrimination charges alleging that they were barred from guarding former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin. Shannon Law, LLC — the law firm representing the officers — filed eight individual complaints against Ramsey County with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Friday. Chauvin was taken into custody at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on May 29 on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the killing of George Floyd.”

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “A new analysis shows a wider gap in Minnesota between the rates at which white residents and those in racial and ethnic minority groups have suffered from COVID-19. For more than a month, state data have shown that black, Asian and Hispanic residents run disproportionate risks related to COVID-19.”

For MPR, Tim Nelson and Andrew Krueger report: “One man died and 11 other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. Minneapolis police reported they received 911 calls at 12:37 a.m. reporting several people shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, just north of Hennepin and Lake. It’s the commercial center of the Uptown neighborhood, lined with bars, restaurants and retailers.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deana Weniger writes: “The Minnesota Department of Health is warning consumers not to eat certain bagged salad brands that have sickened 13 Minnesotans. Cyclospora infections in six states have been linked to ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad and Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad. This applies only to the store brand salads labeled as “garden salads” and not for other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.”

A quartet of Washington Post reporters write: “President Trump, after boasting about enthusiasm and promising a full house, spoke in an arena in Tulsa on Saturday night with many seats unfilled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most of his supporters in the 19,000-seat BOK Center were not wearing masks, hours after his campaign had announced that six members of the advance team staffing the event had tested positive for the virus. In a speech lasting nearly two hours — filled with grievances, falsehoods and misleading claims — Trump said that because more testing means higher numbers of known coronavirus cases, his direction was to curtail it. ‘So I said to my people, “Slow the testing down,”’ he said.”

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports: “Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, falsely blamed the small numbers on ‘radical protesters’ and the news media who he said had frightened away supporters. But there were few protests in the area and no sizable effort to block entrances, and there was a strong security presence. Mr. Trump was furious about the unused outdoor stage and the comparatively thin crowd in the stadium, according to two people familiar with his reaction. ”