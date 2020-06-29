Frey, Arradondo announce new rules for body cameras as first part of Minneapolis police policy reforms

For WCCO-TV, Kate Raddatz reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms Sunday. The new policies tighten rules for officer body camera review and reporting by preventing Minneapolis officers involved in critical incidents from reviewing body camera footage prior to completing an initial police report.”

In the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker writes: “City councils in Edina, Rochester and Mankato are set to decide Monday whether to require people to wear face masks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Edina and Mankato city councils will each hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss citywide mask ordinances. … Rochester’s council will vote on Mayor Kim Norton’s amendment to the existing emergency declaration, which would require people to wear a face-covering while in city facilities.”

KSTP-TV’s Joe Mazan reports: The Twin Cities Pride Parade was canceled this year, but organizers still encouraged people to march for social justice. Hundreds took part in a march in Minneapolis to support black transgender people and support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice held a march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis ending in Loring Park.”

MPR reports: “The former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd are due in court again Monday. Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are scheduled to appear before Judge Peter Cahill at 12:15 p.m. for a pre-trial hearing in a courtroom at the Hennepin County Jail.”

A New York Times report says: “The global total of deaths from the coronavirus has passed 500,000, according to a New York Times database, while the number of confirmed cases surpassed 10 million. The grim markers were hit on Sunday as countries around the world struggled to keep new infections from reaching runaway levels while simultaneously trying to emerge from painful lockdowns.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow says, “It wasn’t long ago that Minnesota had some of the safest roads in the nation based on its low death rate per every million vehicle miles traveled. But not anymore. In the three months since COVID-19 restrictions led to a dramatic decrease in travel, the number of crashes resulting in serious injuries and death have soared. Preliminary reports show speeding has contributed to 36 fatalities this year, compared with 27 at this time last year … Citations for excessive speeding — drivers caught going 100 mph or faster — were up 149% in April and May ….”

In the Pioneer Press, Sarah Horner writes, “The Ramsey County attorney’s office staff started informally opting not to charge some lower-level offenses. The practice became formalized last month. Under a temporary policy — set to end when the pandemic does — fifth-degree drug possession won’t be charged. While there will be room for exceptions, prosecutors won’t charge such offenses and will strongly consider dismissing older fifth-degree possession cases that have been idle in the system for months.”

In the Star Tribune, Christopher Snowbeck says, “A Minnesota business group that earned national accolades for efforts to improve health care is shutting down because of the economic fallout from COVID-19. The Bloomington-based Minnesota Health Action Group is planning to close in September after the pandemic severed financial support from member companies, said Mamie Segall, the group’s president and chief executive.”

FoxNews’ Talia Kaplan writes, “Minnesota State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ on Sunday that he thinks Minneapolis City Council members’ plan to dismantle police departments ‘makes absolutely no sense.’ … ‘Democrats have controlled the Minneapolis area for more than a generation and you have to ask why? Why are they pointing the fingers at everybody else,’ Gazelka asked Sunday.”