Frey, Arradondo announce new rules for body cameras as first part of Minneapolis police policy reforms

For WCCO-TV, Kate Raddatz reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms Sunday. The new policies tighten rules for officer body camera review and reporting by preventing Minneapolis officers involved in critical incidents from reviewing body camera footage prior to completing an initial police report.”
In the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker writes: “City councils in Edina, Rochester and Mankato are set to decide Monday whether to require people to wear face masks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Edina and Mankato city councils will each hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss citywide mask ordinances. … Rochester’s council will vote on Mayor Kim Norton’s amendment to the existing emergency declaration, which would require people to wear a face-covering while in city facilities.”
KSTP-TV’s Joe Mazan reports: The Twin Cities Pride Parade was canceled this year, but organizers still encouraged people to march for social justice. Hundreds took part in a march in Minneapolis to support black transgender people and support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice held a march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis ending in Loring Park.”
MPR reports: “The former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd are due in court again Monday. Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are scheduled to appear before Judge Peter Cahill at 12:15 p.m. for a pre-trial hearing in a courtroom at the Hennepin County Jail.”
A New York Times report says: “The global total of deaths from the coronavirus has passed 500,000, according to a New York Times database, while the number of confirmed cases surpassed 10 million. The grim markers were hit on Sunday as countries around the world struggled to keep new infections from reaching runaway levels while simultaneously trying to emerge from painful lockdowns.”
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow says, “It wasn’t long ago that Minnesota had some of the safest roads in the nation based on its low death rate per every million vehicle miles traveled. But not anymore. In the three months since COVID-19 restrictions led to a dramatic decrease in travel, the number of crashes resulting in serious injuries and death have soared. Preliminary reports show speeding has contributed to 36 fatalities this year, compared with 27 at this time last year … Citations for excessive speeding — drivers caught going 100 mph or faster — were up 149% in April and May ….”
In the Pioneer Press, Sarah Horner writes, “The Ramsey County attorney’s office staff started informally opting not to charge some lower-level offenses. The practice became formalized last month. Under a temporary policy — set to end when the pandemic does — fifth-degree drug possession won’t be charged. While there will be room for exceptions, prosecutors won’t charge such offenses and will strongly consider dismissing older fifth-degree possession cases that have been idle in the system for months.”
In the Star Tribune, Christopher Snowbeck says, “A Minnesota business group that earned national accolades for efforts to improve health care is shutting down because of the economic fallout from COVID-19. The Bloomington-based Minnesota Health Action Group is planning to close in September after the pandemic severed financial support from member companies, said Mamie Segall, the group’s president and chief executive.”
FoxNews’ Talia Kaplan writes, “Minnesota State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ on Sunday that he thinks Minneapolis City Council members’ plan to dismantle police departments ‘makes absolutely no sense.’ … ‘Democrats have controlled the Minneapolis area for more than a generation and you have to ask why? Why are they pointing the fingers at everybody else,’ Gazelka asked Sunday.”
Comments (9)
Gazelka certainly has a valid point.
“Why are they pointing the fingers[?] at everybody else?”
The usual Repub illogic. First of all, I’d say “they” are pointing the finger at the police because it was the actions of police that basically tipped the scale against maintaining the status quo any longer.
Second, if one wants to say Dems were responsible for “creating” the Mpls force, what does a Repub say about the ability of the police union to protect the abusive cops from dismissal for decades? About the legislature changing the residency law, allowing the evolution of a mercenary force? About the Dem mayors/chiefs attempts to reform the culture of the force? Why did they fail? It’s state law that has to be changed, and (what a surprise), the Repubs have paralyzed the MN legislature for a generation, from Wonder Boy Pawlenty to the hapless Gazelka…
As for the topic at hand (which is a movement to reform police brutality in 2020), it seems to me that the one frantically pointing the finger at others is Repub Gazelka, who is doing everything he can to continue the usual “Do Nothing” strategy of the Party of No…
‘Democrats have controlled the Minneapolis area for more than a generation and you have to ask why? Why are they pointing the fingers at everybody else,’ Gazelka asked Sunday.”
Truer words never spoken……..
In other words, they are supposed to sit back and do nothing, because their predecessors, who happened to be of the same party, did nothing or did nothing with continuing effect.
That is beyond absurd.
They sat back for 30 years until it became politically expedient to switch their dogma.
And now they’re supposed to do nothing?:
In don’t know if you appreciate this, Mr. Senker, but government is about more than keeping score and pointing fingers. It’s about actual;y coming up with solutions. From time to time, that may mean reversing or changing course and doing something differently.
Yes, that’s boring. It’s more fun to point fingers and treat governance as a cage match, and just watch the feathers fly (“Pass the popcorn, har, har, har!”). Mature minds realize, though, that as exciting as a good fight might be, and as gratifying as it might be to throw out accusations, that’s not how things get done and problems get solved. If it involves acknowledging mistakes and trying to move forward, that’s what has to be done.
Talk radio is a lousy model for governance.
I’ve read and heard from multiple sources that Twin Cities residents know little or nothing about the culture or problems of (choose your term: outstate, rural, greater, etc.) Minnesota. I’m inclined to think that generalization is not true, but if I’m wrong, and it’s something we should believe, then relying on Mr. Gazelka for insight into Twin Cities culture and problems seens at least equally mistaken. He’s from Nisswa, a virtually all-white, all native-born town of about 2,000 residents, less than 4% of whom live in poverty, and with median home values and income above both state and national averages. Regardless of political party, being a legislator doesn’t automatically confer insight or wisdom to someone, and I’ve seen no evidence that Mr. Gazelka is an exception to that rule of thumb
Leave aside the reality that the prosperity of little MN towns like Nisswa is directly dependent upon the prosperity and success of the (urban) Twin Cities, and Gazelka’s denialism becomes even more clueless. But the mere fact this backwater nobody was on national TV (and “Fox and Fools” at that!) probably scrambled his brain….
These guys simply refuse to lead, and instead tell their “conservative” constituents exactly what they want to hear. “It’s all the Dems fault anyway! They did nothing for a generation but create urban blight!” Great Leadership, Paul!
As a senator in the majority, Gazelka does have some obligation to address urban problems even if they do not affect him personally.
If he can’t lead, he should step down.
Just the fact of having Republicans in the legislature is not a reason to abandon policy and legislation and instead support divisive and obstructive actions that neuter the state government when we most need them to function for ALL OF US.
Can the good senator say, “Black Lives Matter”?