Judge rules against cameras for pretrial proceedings of four ex-MPD officers

The Associated Press writes: “A Minnesota judge on Friday rejected allowing cameras in the court for pretrial proceedings of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. News media organizations as well as defense attorneys had requested the audio and visual recordings. But Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill rejected the request, noting the prosecution had objected.”

KSTP-TV’s Tom Hauser reports: “President Donald Trump continues to struggle convincing Minnesotans he’s handling the coronavirus pandemic effectively, while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz saw his coronavirus approval rating drop but still maintains majority support. … According to the poll of 1,500 Minnesotans conducted from June 12 to June 15, 34% of Minnesotans approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. … The survey shows the governor with a 64% approval rating among Minnesotans, down from 82% in May.”

For the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow writes: “The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved two vendors to deploy electric-powered scooters for the much-shortened 2020 riding season. Only Mayor Jacob Frey’s signature is needed to finalize city contracts with Bird and Lyft to get scooters on the streets. … A maximum of 2,500 scooters will be allowed on the streets, with each vendor rolling out up to 1,250 scooters in stages.”

For KSTP-TV, Crystal Bui reports: “Over the past month, thousands of people from all over the country have flocked to 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. That’s where George Floyd died in police custody. … As many continue to visit the site where Floyd died in south Minneapolis, the question is, ‘What to do with the area going forward?’ … Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said they’ve been exploring different options for the future of the site. ‘A roundabout has been organically created, as well as I’ve heard from a number of people that that is a desire,’ said Jenkins. The idea is that a roundabout would make it easier for the traffic flow while also allowing Floyd’s physical memorial to stay.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried reports: “Since June 1, there have been more than 50 auto thefts and street robberies that have involved the same general circumstances — suspects have forcefully stolen a vehicle and then used it to travel to a variety of places to rob other people before stealing another vehicle to avoid being caught in continued robberies, said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. … They have occurred in St. Paul, Maplewood, Roseville, North St. Paul, St. Anthony, Minneapolis and New Hope, often between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.”

The New York Times’ Kim Barker goes deep on Alex Kueng, one of the Minneapolis Police officers arrested in the killing of George Floyd. “There were two black men at the scene of the police killing in Minneapolis last month that roiled the nation. One, George Floyd, was sprawled on the asphalt, with a white officer’s knee on his neck. The other black man, Alex Kueng, was a rookie police officer who held his back as Mr. Floyd struggled to breathe. … Long before Mr. Kueng was arrested, he had wrestled with the issue of police abuse of black people, joining the force in part to help protect people close to him from police aggression. He argued that diversity could force change in a Police Department with a long history of accusations of racism.”