Max Mason receives Minnesota’s first posthumous pardon

A memorial dedicated October 10, 2003, in Duluth, Minnesota, honors the three victims of the lynchings that occurred on June 15, 1920.

Justice delayed. WCCO/AP report: “… on Friday morning, the Minnesota Board of Pardons made history: It granted the state’s first posthumous pardon to Max Mason. Mason was one of several black men accused of raping a white woman in Duluth in the 1920s. Three other men — Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie — were lynched as a result. It was estimated that 10,000 people, which is about 20% of Duluth’s 1920 population, attended the gruesome event.”

Profile of Heath Freeman, whose firm, Alden Global Capital, oversees the Pioneer Press. The Washington Post’s Sarah Ellison reports: “This is what Freeman’s approach to saving the newspaper business looks like in St. Paul, Minn.: A local sheriff blew his budget by $1 million and there was no Pioneer Press reporter available to cover the county board meeting.”

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson turns to activism. The New York Times’s Marc Stein reports: “… teammates as decorated as [Baron] Davis and the retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan have raved for years about his leadership, loyalty and protective instincts. Those same qualities have been on display over the past two weeks in Minnesota, where Jackson has stepped back into the public spotlight as an activist in support of George Floyd, his longtime friend from the Houston area who was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody.”

Last COVID-less county in Minnesota. MPR News John Enger reports: “Luck might have something to do with it but according to state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann, the lack of COVID-19 cases in Lake of the Woods County has more to do with geography and population than being lucky.”

“Face this evil”: “On Facebook, Minnesota Republicans call George Floyd protests a ‘coordinated attack’” [City Pages]

Good news delivered: “USPS: Powderhorn Station reopens after undergoing repairs” [KSTP]

“Say Their Names Cemetery”: “Two young artists create a ‘cemetery’ in Minneapolis to honor victims of police killings” [Star Tribune]

He’s still ours, right?: “Bob Dylan Has a Lot on His Mind” [New York Times]