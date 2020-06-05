Minneapolis agrees to ban on police choke holds, other reforms

Temporary resttraining order. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “Minneapolis police would be banned from using neck restraints and choke holds and officers would be required to intervene when inappropriate force is used, under an agreement the City Council approved on Friday. … The agreement also seeks to impose more accountability for the use of crowd-control weapons and increase transparency in police discipline cases. … The document, which would still require approval from a judge, is the result of negotiations between the city’s elected officials and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. ”

In-person classes this fall? KARE’s Emily Haavik reports: “The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is getting ready to discuss the possibility of bringing back in-person classes in the fall of 2020. … According to a release from the university, President Joan Gabel has recommended a framework to resume in-person instruction and open residence halls, dining facilities and other campus services this fall, in line with public health guidelines.”

Ellison profile. Mother Jones’ Tim Murphy reports: “On Sunday evening, as protests continued throughout the Twin Cities, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, would take the lead in any prosecutions related to the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It was a decision Walz said had been reached after consulting Floyd’s family. … Ellison, a former civil rights activist, now finds himself playing an unfamiliar role in a very familiar crisis. As I reported in 2017, when the then-member of Congress was seeking to become chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ellison first came into his own in the Twin Cities more than 30 years ago as a community organizer and activist protesting against police brutality. If you want to understand how he’ll handle this current crisis, it’s worth revisiting what got him into politics.”

Union disunity? The Center for Public Integrity’s Alexia Fernández Campbell reports: “Labor unions exist to protect workers, but most workers aren’t authorized to use deadly force as part of their jobs. … Police unions have written labor contracts that bar law enforcement agencies across the country from immediately interrogating or firing officers after egregious acts of misconduct. … Leaders of the country’s other labor unions are tiptoeing around the subject as their members join protests in hundreds of U.S. cities this week over the killing of George Floyd. Labor leaders have strongly denounced police officers’ actions in that case and called on lawmakers to address systemic racism. But they’re suggesting that collective bargaining agreements shouldn’t be on the table.”

In other news…

More fall out from this: “Holy Land grocery faces boycotts after past racist social media posts by CEO’s daughter resurface” [Sahan Journal]

This completely insane thing happened: “Trump Says George Floyd Would Say ‘This Is A Great Thing That’s Happening For Our Country’” [WCCO]

Idea: “Petition to change Chicago Avenue to George Floyd Avenue is growing” [KSTP]

Fire in the Boundary Waters: “Wildfire burning in the BWCA” [WDIO]