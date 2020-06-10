Minneapolis chief withdraws from negotiations with police union

Beginning the process of change. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany and Liz Navrati report: “[Minneapolis police chief Medaria] Arradondo said he will withdraw from negotiations with the Minneapolis Police Federation, and bringing advisers to see how the contract can be restructured for greater transparency and changes. ‘I need to as chief step away from the table with the Minneapolis Police Federation and really take a deep dive in terms of how we can do something that is historically been something that is in the way of progress, that I’ve been hearing from many in our city,’ Arradondo said. ‘… It’s time that we have to evolve.’”

Minnesota liberals liberalizing. The Washington Post’s Greg Jaffe reports: “In 2009, 50 percent of white Democrats said the country needed to do more to give blacks equal rights with whites, according to a survey of racial attitudes by the Pew Research Center. By late 2017, 80 percent of white Democrats said the country needed to do more to help blacks. Starting in 2016, white liberals actually began to rate nonwhite groups more positively than whites, said Andrew Engelhardt, a postdoctoral research fellow at Brown University.”

Enough. The Atlantic’s Wesley Lowery reports: “[Activist Miski] Noor felt a disorienting heaviness as thousands of fed-up people stormed the streets—first in Minneapolis, then across the country, and ultimately in cities around the world. The activists in the city where Floyd died are tired of meetings and town halls and promises. Enough, they’ve declared in word and deed. ‘We have an elder here who said years ago that despair is a malfunctioning emotion,’ Noor told me when we connected by phone between protests a few days after Floyd’s death. ‘Despair is what happens when grief doesn’t have somewhere to go.’”

Justice Page on race relations and George Floyd. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports: “‘Our justice system, our treatment of all of our communities of color, we have a history of not doing very well,’ [former Supreme Court Justice Alan] Page said. And he says Floyd’s death is the ultimate example. ‘I see in that video man’s inhumanity to man,’ Page said. ‘Just an utter lack of humanity. That’s what I see,’ Page said. Amidst the tears, and amidst the ashes, Page says there is hard work every Minnesotan can do.”

Starting over at 90. The Star Tribune’s Alicia Eler reports: “Wearing circular spectacles and suspenders that held up his loose trousers on his bony frame, 90-year-old artist Aribert Munzner stood outside his studio at the Ivy Arts Building in Minneapolis, watching friends, colleagues, former students and strangers carry out paint supplies and soggy cardboard boxes. The boxes contained more than 60 years of work, damaged in a single night.”

In other news…

Startling interview: “George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘bumped heads’ while working at nightclub, former coworker says” [CBS This Morning]

Apparently not: “Early warning system to weed out troublesome Minneapolis officers didn’t appear to launch” [Star Tribune]

But Trump said… : “No Sign Of Antifa So Far In Justice Department Cases Brought Over Unrest” [NPR]

Sticker shock: “Minnesota National Guard spent nearly $13 million on Twin Cities deployment” [Star Tribune]

Not Antifa: “2 Charged In Connection To Arson At St. Paul Nutrition Store During George Floyd Unrest” [WCCO]

Fingers crossed: “University of St. Thomas to reopen campus June 15” [BringMeTheNews]

360 cases and counting: “Long Prairie beef processor among latest swept by COVID-19, despite significant prevention” [MPR]

Today in Karen news: “Edina Realty agent terminated after tearing down Black Lives Matter posters” [Star Tribune]

Well done: “Texas Southern University giving full scholarship to George Floyd’s daughter” [The Hill]