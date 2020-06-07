Minneapolis marchers call on city leaders to defund police department

For MPR, Tim Nelson reports: “Hundreds of people marched through northeast Minneapolis on Saturday, calling on city leaders to defund the police department in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. … The peaceful protest brought out neighbors along the route to watch the march pass by. Marchers called for the city to shift money away from policing and toward other community needs.”

In the Star Tribune, Janet Moore writes: “Protesters peacefully took to the streets in Minneapolis on Saturday in a plea to defund the Minneapolis Police Department — a demand that Mayor Jacob Frey told them he could not support.… The protest was one of many nationwide over the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. … Organized by the Minneapolis advocacy group Black Visions, the event began at Bottineau Field Park, passed by the Minneapolis Police Federation’s union headquarters, and ended outside Frey’s home..”

KSTP-TV’s Rebecca Omastiak writes: “Monday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to face a judge. Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, in the death of George Floyd. … Chauvin is expected to make his court appearance at 12:45 p.m. Monday.”

Also from KSTP-TV: “In an open green space off 37th Street in south Minneapolis, a unique memorial has appeared. It’s called the ‘Say Their Names’ cemetery. Each of the 100 graves is inscribed with the name of an African American who was killed by law enforcement. … Anna Barber and Connor Wright, two University of Pennsylvania graduates, say they were shocked by the death of George Floyd, who died while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was kneeling on his neck. They decided to create signs cut in the shape of tombstones, with the names of each victim prominently displayed. In front, decorated with flowers, is a marker for Floyd.”

A team of reporters from the Washington Post write:”More than 10,000 people poured into the nation’s capital on the ninth day of protests over police brutality, but what awaited this sprawling crowd — the largest yet in Washington — was a city that no longer felt as if it was being occupied by its own country’s military. Gone were the 10-ton, sand-colored tankers in front of Lafayette Square and the legions of officers braced behind riot shields, insisting that citizens stay away.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “Nic Zapko was stopped at a stoplight near Fort Snelling on Monday when the man in the car next to her realized who she was. He smiled, rolled down his window and gave her a thumbs up. … That human connection — that’s my favorite part of this,’ said Zapko, who provides American Sign Language interpretation during Gov. Tim Walz’s daily briefings on George Floyd and the coronavirus. … Her work has been featured in newscasts around the world, and she has been praised on social media for her expressive delivery.”