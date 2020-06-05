Minneapolis memorial offers celebration of Floyd’s life — and a call for accountability: ‘Get your knee off our necks’

In the Washington Post, Holly Bailey, Sheila Regan and Brady Dennis report: “One after another, the dignitaries filed past the casket of George Floyd, which shone gold under the lights of a darkened sanctuary in downtown Minneapolis. … All of them had come to take part in an emotional farewell for Floyd, the 46-year-old father whose killing in police custody set off a wave of national protests that has continued. … The memorial service was an opportunity to celebrate Floyd’s life. But it was also a call for accountability — not only for Floyd’s death, but for the nation’s long-standing history of racial injustice and police brutality. … The Rev. Al Sharpton … said Floyd’s death was emblematic of the oppression black Americans have faced since the nation’s founding. … ‘What happened to Floyd ‘happens every day in this country — in education, in health services and in every area of American life,’ Sharpton continued. ‘It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, “Get your knee off our necks.”’”

Reports Chao Xiong of the Star Tribune, “Attorneys for two former rookie Minneapolis police officers on Thursday rejected accusations that their clients aided and abetted the killing of George Floyd, casting blame instead on a senior officer who allegedly ignored his younger counterparts. … ‘What is my client supposed to do but follow what the [senior] officer says’? Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, argued in court. ‘The strength of this case, your honor, in my opinion, is extremely weak.’”

A Reuters story by Tom Hals says, “People are usually charged with aiding and abetting when they actively encourage crime or participate directly, such as driving a get-away car. ‘Here, however, you have police who are duty-bound to help/protect their fellow officer,’ said Kurt Weinmann, an attorney with Garbarini & Scher. ‘To charge them you’d have to show they knew or should have known he was acting with excessive force.’ According to court documents, Thao watched as Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck, then turned to keep the crowd from getting too close. Weinmann said Thao appears focused on controlling the growing crowd, as he is trained to do, and said prosecutors face a challenge of convicting him for failing to monitor Chauvin’s level of force.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor reports, “Minnesota’s county prosecutors on Thursday voted to recommend giving the Attorney General’s Office authority to take on all cases of police-involved killings in a move that would need signoff from state lawmakers during this month’s special session. The Minnesota County Attorneys Association (MCAA) will also call on the Legislature for extra funding for the Attorney General’s Office and the creation of an independent unit at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to investigate police killings of civilians.”

A CNN story by Gregory Krieg says, “Hamline University political science professor David Schultz, who also teaches election law, said it was ‘relatively unprecedented’ in Minnesota for the governor to hand the case over to the attorney general’s office, which doesn’t have much experience handling criminal prosecutions. ‘Ellison’s office is either going to have to find some outside person who is a special prosecutor, to assist him,’ Schultz said, ‘or is going to have to rely still very heavily upon Mike Freeman’s office to be able to carry a lot of the weight here.’”

A New York Times story says, “The Minneapolis Police Department late Wednesday released 235 pages of personnel records for the four former officers charged in George Floyd’s killing on May 25, all of whom were fired after video of his death emerged the following day. [Thomas] Lane did not graduate from high school, his file shows, but he went on to get his GED, then an associate degree from Century College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in criminology. He was accepted to the police academy in January 2019 but started working in the criminal justice system in 2017 as a probation officer. Lane previously worked a series of different jobs, from restaurant server to Home Depot sales associate. He volunteered at Ka Joog tutoring, working with Somali youth in Cedar Riverside.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil writes: “Minneapolis City Council members plan to vote Friday on some of the first changes to be made to the Police Department in response to the death of George Floyd. Representatives for the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and city elected officials were working Thursday to negotiate a stipulated temporary restraining order that will mandate some immediate changes and also set a timeline for the state’s investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in racial discrimination over the past 10 years. City Council President Lisa Bender said the city was still working Thursday evening on details of the document, which the council planned to vote on during a public meeting Friday afternoon.”

An opinion piece in The Washington Post by Michele Norris says, “I was born and raised in Minneapolis, 10 blocks from the intersection where George Floyd had the life squeezed from his body. So it’s hard to hear the phrase ‘Minnesota Nice’ now without undertones of irony and despair. … beginning in the 1990s, Minneapolis and St. Paul began abandoning the integration model under pressure from parents and political groups that argued that there was ‘no compelling government interest in K-12 education absent intentional discrimination.’ Instead, the schools moved to a system based on open enrollment and the promise of increased funding for lower-income schools. That coincided with an increased population of immigrants and poor black families and a subsequent wave of ‘Blight Flight,’ as white and middle-class blacks abandoned once-integrated classrooms for the suburbs or higher-performing city schools. It was an extreme example of a trend that has taken hold elsewhere — a shift toward segregation in schools, in housing, in elder care and early childhood education.”