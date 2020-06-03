Minneapolis Park Board poised to sever ties with the MPD

Splitting up? KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is set to vote on a resolution Wednesday that would change the parks department’s relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department. … According to an item on the board’s agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting, the resolution would cease the use of Minneapolis Police officers to staff park events and stop Park Police from responding to Minneapolis Police Department calls.”
More hacks in the Senate … servers. WCCO reports: “Hackers gained access Tuesday to the Minnesota Senate server, the latest breach of state websites in recent days. In an email to state senators and staff, Secretary of Senate Cal Ludeman wrote that hackers accessed the Senate server “for several minutes,” prompting the IT staff to bring the server down as a precaution.”
“When it comes to the cops, we’re all the same thing.” Sahan Journal’s Ibrahim Hirsi reports: “The killing happened in South Minneapolis and most of the protests are taking place in an area that is literally in many Somalis’ backyard. It’s home to the largest Somali malls and mosques in the state as well as the Somali Museum of Minnesota and hundreds of small businesses. What’s more significant about the George Floyd protests and those before them — the rallies for Clark, Castile, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin — is that they’re fortifying the racial identity of Somali youth, who are increasingly incorporating black identity rather than seeing themselves almost exclusively as Somalis, which some of their parents did.”
Startling visuals. The New York Times’ Richard A. Oppel Jr. and Lazaro Gamio report: “Since 2015, the Minneapolis police have documented using force about 11,500 times. For at least 6,650 acts of force, the subject of that force was black. By comparison, the police have used force about 2,750 times against white people, who make up about 60 percent of the population.”
For those who bring us the words and images. WCCO reports: “The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota (ACLU-MN) filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement overnight Tuesday after reports of journalists being targeted and attacked while covering the George Floyd protests. According to ACLU-MN, over the past week Minneapolis Police and the Minnesota State Patrol have engaged in ‘unlawful force deliberately targeting journalists.’”
In other news…
“I don’t think we get another chance to fix this.”: “Tim Walz visits site of George Floyd’s death, apologizes to CNN reporter Omar Jimenez for arrest” [Pioneer Press]
Disgusting: “Minnesota Homes With BLM Signs Are Receiving Death Threats” [Daily Beast]
Political reactions to the Minnesota Freedom Fund: “Small Minnesota bail nonprofit pulled into presidential politics, draws Trump criticism” [Star Tribune]
From a St. Paul mom: “The Hardest Part of Having a Nonbinary Kid Is Other People” [New York Times]
Civil disobedience in Blue Earth County: “‘Closed’ signs on beaches ignored as temperatures rise” [Mankato Free Press]
SPAM supply line: “Austin meat plants struggle to contain COVID-19” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
The dog in the house is unaffected: “Household Cat Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Carver County After Owner Had COVID-19” [WCCO]
State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, not reading the room:
GOP State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, a committee chair and former Secretary of State, suggests in FB comment that black Americans “want $13 Trillion. $375,000 for each black.” “That is only a start I am sure,” she adds. I have asked caucus spox for comment: pic.twitter.com/Cq3UStiDwa— Torey Van Oot (@toreyvanoot) June 2, 2020
Comments (3)
The Glean is much too kind in their headline of Mary Kiffmeyer’s tone-deaf interpretation of what Black people want.
The Glean characterization “State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, not reading the room:”
I laughed. Then I wondered what was the context of this FB Kiffmeyer quote:
“GOP State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, a committee chair and former Secretary of State, suggests in FB comment that black Americans “want $13 Trillion. $375,000 for each black.” “That is only a start I am sure,” she adds. I have asked caucus spox for comment:”
Can anyone tell me? Is she talking about reparations? Is this what she thinks the protests are about? I’m baffled.
Apparently, the KKK is alive and well lurking in the Twin City suburbs. Depressing to read that someone like Kiffmeyer and her supporters still have hearts that are caloused, ears that cannot hear and eyes that cannot see.
The additional appalling thing about Rep. Kiffmeyer’s remarks is that no one seems to be disapproving of them. It looks like she is restating a common sentiment among her party.
Rep. Kiffmeyer may also be appalled at the price tag. Why, back in the good old days, you could buy nine of them for $375,000 in today’s money! Talk about waste!