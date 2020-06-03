Minneapolis Park Board poised to sever ties with the MPD

Minneapolis Police spraying mace at protestors to break up a gathering near the Minneapolis Police third precinct on May 27.

Splitting up? KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is set to vote on a resolution Wednesday that would change the parks department’s relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department. … According to an item on the board’s agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting, the resolution would cease the use of Minneapolis Police officers to staff park events and stop Park Police from responding to Minneapolis Police Department calls.”

More hacks in the Senate … servers. WCCO reports: “Hackers gained access Tuesday to the Minnesota Senate server, the latest breach of state websites in recent days. In an email to state senators and staff, Secretary of Senate Cal Ludeman wrote that hackers accessed the Senate server “for several minutes,” prompting the IT staff to bring the server down as a precaution.”

“When it comes to the cops, we’re all the same thing.” Sahan Journal’s Ibrahim Hirsi reports: “The killing happened in South Minneapolis and most of the protests are taking place in an area that is literally in many Somalis’ backyard. It’s home to the largest Somali malls and mosques in the state as well as the Somali Museum of Minnesota and hundreds of small businesses. What’s more significant about the George Floyd protests and those before them — the rallies for Clark, Castile, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin — is that they’re fortifying the racial identity of Somali youth, who are increasingly incorporating black identity rather than seeing themselves almost exclusively as Somalis, which some of their parents did.”

Startling visuals. The New York Times’ Richard A. Oppel Jr. and Lazaro Gamio report: “Since 2015, the Minneapolis police have documented using force about 11,500 times. For at least 6,650 acts of force, the subject of that force was black. By comparison, the police have used force about 2,750 times against white people, who make up about 60 percent of the population.”

For those who bring us the words and images. WCCO reports: “The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota (ACLU-MN) filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement overnight Tuesday after reports of journalists being targeted and attacked while covering the George Floyd protests. According to ACLU-MN, over the past week Minneapolis Police and the Minnesota State Patrol have engaged in ‘unlawful force deliberately targeting journalists.’”

In other news…

“I don’t think we get another chance to fix this.”: “Tim Walz visits site of George Floyd’s death, apologizes to CNN reporter Omar Jimenez for arrest” [Pioneer Press]

Disgusting: “Minnesota Homes With BLM Signs Are Receiving Death Threats” [Daily Beast]

Political reactions to the Minnesota Freedom Fund: “Small Minnesota bail nonprofit pulled into presidential politics, draws Trump criticism” [Star Tribune]

From a St. Paul mom: “The Hardest Part of Having a Nonbinary Kid Is Other People” [New York Times]

Civil disobedience in Blue Earth County: “‘Closed’ signs on beaches ignored as temperatures rise” [Mankato Free Press]

SPAM supply line: “Austin meat plants struggle to contain COVID-19” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

The dog in the house is unaffected: “Household Cat Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Carver County After Owner Had COVID-19” [WCCO]

State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, not reading the room: