Minneapolis paying private security firms to protect 3 council members

Responding to threats. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “The city of Minneapolis has paid two private security firms $63,000 over the last three weeks to protect three City Council members amid tensions over George Floyd’s death and efforts to end the Police Department. While the city has not named the council members — saying their identities weren’t public information — the Star Tribune has confirmed they are Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Members Alondra Cano and Phillipe Cunningham.”

The night the 3rd Precinct burned. MPR’s Angela Caputo, Will Craft and Curtis Gilbert report: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo eventually decided that having officers stand their ground wasn’t worth the potential loss of life. If abandoning the station meant rewriting the tactical playbook for American policing, so be it, Frey said. It was such a departure from the norm that national policing experts say it will likely be studied for years to come.”

COVID-19 and fires shut down vital health clinics. Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports: “Midtown Eye Care illustrates much broader problems that are turning immigrant-heavy neighborhoods in the area into de facto health care deserts. It’s not only this one clinic, and it’s not only about the looting and arson that followed Floyd’s death. It’s also the result of economic issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even neighborhood clinics that have remained open have run into issues serving patients since the pandemic hit.”

Dog-gone it. KARE’s David Griswold reports: “An animal shelter in St. Paul won’t be reopening its doors after closing in March due to the coronavirus. Animal Humane Society President and CEO Janelle Dixon announced on Monday that the St. Paul location won’t be reopening because they wouldn’t be able to meet the new requirements to make the facility safe and functional under COVID-19 restrictions.”

Best Buy likes the Facebook boycott. Forbes’s Jemima McEvoy reports: “An advertising boycott of Facebook called for by top civil rights groups continues to gather momentum with over 150 marketers—most recently joined by Best Buy, Ford, Adidas, Starbucks and Unilever—announcing they will not work with the tech giant until ‘meaningful action’ is taken to address misinformation and hate speech.”

Flight risk. WCCO reports: “’The role Mayo will play in testing our employees and advising on safety practices at airports and workspaces will help deliver the additional layers of protection needed to safeguard our customers and employees,’ Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. Delta Air Lines is now consulting with Mayo Clinic on COVID-19 testing for the full workforce and customer health consulting.”

