Minneapolis police officers issue public letter condemning Chauvin

Dissent within the ranks. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “Several Minneapolis police officers issued a public letter Thursday condemning the killing of George Floyd, embracing Chief Medaria Arradondo and seeking to work toward regaining public trust. … The letter obtained by the Star Tribune, begins, ‘Dear Everyone — but especially Minneapolis citizens,’ and claims to represent how the ‘vast majority’ of Minneapolis police officers feel at this moment. … The writers ‘wholeheartedly condemn’ fired officer Derek Chauvin who is in jail awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge of George Floyd. Chauvin was captured on video pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd on a south Minneapolis street earlier this month as he pleaded to breathe before he lost consciousness and died.”

Secret weapons. KARE’s A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert report: “As law enforcement officers attempted to curb recent unrest after the death of George Floyd, they fired so-called ‘less lethal’ rounds into crowds, at curfew violators, and at journalists despite well-known evidence that these types of weapons can maim, blind and even kill. … To determine if law enforcement was using the less lethal weapons according to safety rules and department policy, KARE 11 asked the agencies what type of rounds they used during the George Floyd protests. … St. Paul and Minneapolis police departments made that information public. … However, the Minnesota State Patrol claims the public doesn’t have the right to know what they fired at citizens.”

Mayo’s hot new test. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Mayo Clinic and corporate partners on Thursday unveiled a new test that will help answer the critical question of whether people develop immunity to the coronavirus that causes this infectious disease. … The test is first in the world that will be broadly commercially available to identify neutralizing antibodies — the proteins produced after COVID-19 that will effectively fight off the coronavirus if it ever comes back. Existing tests developed amid the pandemic show whether people have produced any antibodies in response to COVID-19, but not these key proteins.”

Hey speaking of Mayo: “New York Times: Mayo Clinic furloughed 23,000 employees after $170 million bailout” [City Pages]

Tom petty. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “The Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation’s advisory board tabled a grant Wednesday for a new water source, tower and treatment plant on the Fond du Lac Reservation after board members said the band is ‘anti-mining.’ … The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa had asked for a $250,000 grant to help fund the $1.3 million project replacing an existing noncompliant system and serve 140 homes near Mahnomen and Brookston. … But state Sen. Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, a member of the IRRR’s board, objected to the IRRR funding the project because it is a state agency funded by taxes on taconite produced in the region and the Fond du Lac Band has taken what he called ‘anti-mining’ stances.”

In other news…

Ag update: “Meatpacking plants nearly back at capacity, but COVID-19 fallout continues on farms” [Star Tribune]

Follow-up from yesterday: “CBS source takes back story George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘bumped heads’” [City Pages]

Interesting read: “Young Black Protesters Know Exactly What They Want: Radical Anti-Racism” [BuzzFeed News]

Big donation: “Pohlad Family Pledges $25 Million In Fight For Racial Justice” [WCCO]

Inspirational: “Maya Moore Gave Up More To Fight For Social Justice Than Almost Any Athlete” [FiveThirtyEight]

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin: “Anytime Fitness apologizes for ‘I can’t breathe’ workout” [KARE]