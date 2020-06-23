Minneapolis police union head interviewed on CBS This Morning

Quite a lot in here. WCCO reports: “Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the Minneapolis police union, appeared on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, telling host Gayle King that he wants to be part of the police reform process in the wake of George Floyd’s death. … This comes after city leaders have repeatedly accused the union to being a major obstacle to changing the department’s culture and getting rid of problem officers. … ‘I think the first thing we need to do is sit down with community leaders and listen,’ Kroll told King. He did not push for any specific reform policy.”

Amazon outbreak. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar and John Ewoldt report: Amazon.com Inc.’s giant fulfillment center in Shakopee has joined the ranks of Minnesota workplaces with a large number of employees sickened by coronavirus, with at least 88 of its approximately 1,000 workers testing positive for the disease caused by the virus.”

Museum layoffs. Also from ’CCO: “The Walker Art Center says more than 30 of its part-time workers will be laid off next month ahead of the museum’s reopening. … In a letter to employees Tuesday, Mary Ceruti, the museum’s executive director, said that the Walker is planning to reopen on July 16 with changes in operation and reduced programming, according to a statement from the museum. … Due to the changes, the museum will not have enough shifts to maintain current staffing, the Walker says. As a result, 15 part-time workers in the gift shop and customer services will be laid off, as well as 18 part-time gallery assistants.”

Zenith City heading toward the red. The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “Mayor Emily Larson shared some unsettling projections with the Duluth City Council Monday night, including the expectation that the city will finish the year with its revenues $25.4 million under budget due to the economic recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. … The downturn will hit a number of accounts, including the city’s general fund, which is expected to experience a 6% to 8% decline in revenues or a shortfall of $5.6 million to $7.4 million.”

In other news…

Death occurred in different area: “Minneapolis Police Confirm No One Was Killed In Uptown Shooting Over The Weekend” [WCCO]

Change of plans: “This St. Thomas dean had taken a job in New York. After George Floyd’s death, he’s staying.” [Pioneer Press]

Flavortown is closer than you think: “Guy Fieri filming at restaurants in Fargo-Moorhead” [Fargo Forum]

We’ve been virtually running marathons for years: “Twin Cities Marathon to be run virtually this year” [Pioneer Press]

The rare uncanceled festival: “Northern Lights Music Festival to go on this summer” [Bemidji Pioneer]

Cozy: “Wanna buy the tiniest Minneapolis tiny house we’ve ever encountered?” [City Pages]