Minneapolis to seek state, federal aid to rebuild

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil and Libor Jany report, “With at least $55 million in estimated damage and far more to come, Minneapolis will need state and federal aid as it attempts to rebuild hundreds of structures after the riots following George Floyd’s death, Mayor Jacob Frey said. City officials are still putting together a complete tally of the destruction and cautioned that estimates are likely to rise significantly. Gov. Tim Walz and members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation are trying to get government assistance to offset that cost. But in the past, neither the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) nor Congress has consistently sent federal funding to cities ravaged by riots.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the full autopsy results performed on George Floyd with his family’s permission. The release comes nine days after Floyd died following his detention on the pavement by police at a Minneapolis intersection and as crucial differences surfaced Monday with outside autopsy findings released by family attorney Benjamin Crump. Also disclosed by the report was that Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in early April, although the autopsy did not cite that as a factor in his death.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kathy Berdan writes: “The Walker Art Center is cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department. It posted a message on social media on Wednesday afternoon stating it would no longer contract the services of the Minneapolis Police Department for special events ‘until the MPD implements meaningful change by demilitarizing training programs, holding officers accountable for the use of excessive force, and treating communities of color with dignity and respect.’”

In the Washington Post, Dan Lamothe writes: “Former defense secretary Jim Mattis excoriated President Trump on Wednesday, accusing the nation’s chief executive of deliberately trying to divide Americans, taking exception to his threats of military force on American streets, and praising those demanding justice following the police killing of George Floyd. ‘Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,’ Mattis wrote in a statement published by the Atlantic. ‘We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership,’ he continued. ‘We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.’”

For BringMeTheNews Jackie Renzetti says, “Five Minneapolis restaurants have announced they are temporarily closing after employees tested positive for coronavirus. Revival’s Minneapolis location, Pizzeria Lola, and Broders’ restaurants Pasta Bar, Cucina Italiana and Terzo have each temporarily halted takeout and delivery. Pizzeria Lola and the Broders’ restaurants, which each reported one employee case, have said they will reopen in two weeks, in the week of June 15. Revival, which reported five employee cases, is scheduled to re-open takeout Friday after closing May 26.”

In the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “The Minnesota United will be the first professional sports team in the state to return after the novel coronavirus ground the sports world to a halt in March. Though the United won’t be playing in Minnesota — at least to begin with — they will be back this summer when Major League Soccer resumes after a months-long hiatus. The MLS Players Association ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that will take them through the 2025 season and voted on a plan to finalize the league’s return to play, which has all 26 teams headed to Orlando, Fla., for a tournament this summer.”

For Reason, Scott Shackford writes, “Policing critics, Black Lives Matters activists, and a smattering of elected officials around the country want to pass significant policing reforms following George Floyd’s death at the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Right now, the biggest proposals are getting the most attention. Rep. Justin Amash (L-Mich.) is in the middle of crafting a bill that would eliminate qualified immunity, assuming the Supreme Court doesn’t do it first. Qualified immunity is the legal doctrine that protects police officers and prosecutors from being sued for violating people’s rights. Other big ideas include limiting the power and influence of police unions, who use collective bargaining not just to negotiate wages and benefits but also to control the disciplinary and appeal processes that make it next to impossible to fire bad cops.”

Says a story at Ars Technica by Samuel Axon, “Along with other retailers big and small, Apple Stores have been subject to looting by opportunists amid the ongoing protests around the United States. In response, Apple has again closed all of its stores in the US. … But looters who brought stolen iPhones home, or people who end up buying those phones in person-to-person transactions, are in for what may be a surprise: it appears that the stolen iPhones don’t work and may even be tracked by Apple or authorities.”