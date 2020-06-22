Minnesota company target of police-training criticism

Minnesota company in the spotlight. The LA Times’ Jie Jenny Zou, Elliot Wailoo and Molly O Toole report: “In the weeks since Floyd’s death was captured on video, protests have reignited calls for police reform and a deeper look at use-of-force training nationwide. In several police departments, that training comes from a Minnesota company called the Force Science Institute, or FSI, which remains popular with agencies despite, experts say, a long history of disputed concepts like ‘excited delirium’ to justify encounters that sometimes turn deadly. … Its critics include a former Justice Department official and the head of a top policing group, who worry that the institute’s offerings are ineffective and foster fear among officers that can lead to unnecessary force.”

Policing alternatives. MPR’s Alisa Roth reports: “Police are often called on to respond to mental health emergencies. That could change, though, as cities across the country — including Minneapolis — consider defunding the police. What would an alternative model look like? … In some cases, the police are still the ones who respond to mental health calls, but they’re specially trained to do it. In San Antonio, Joe Smarro is a longtime member of the Police Department’s mental health unit. It’s part of a larger program in the city that includes a one-stop shop where police can bring people instead of jail or the emergency room.”

Calendar’s clear. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “COVID-19 has essentially shutdown U.S. Bank Stadium for the rest of 2020 with the possible exception of Minnesota Vikings, high school league games and a holiday bazaar. … As of Monday, the four-year-old stadium has no major events on the fall schedule. Even if the NFL season goes ahead, it’s unlikely to include a packed house of fans. … U.S. Bank Stadium typically hosts hundreds of gatherings a year from small business meetings and receptions to high school sporting events and conventions. Some of those may still occur later in the fall, but they’re not definitive.”

In other news…

Rep. Omar’s father: “‘He was loved by everyone’: Somali community remembers Nur Omar Mohamed, who died of COVID-19” [Sahan Journal]

Just trying to help: “Retired police chief intervenes when couple is randomly attacked in St. Paul; he’s also assaulted” [Pioneer Press]

Well done: “Minnesota athlete Taquarius Wair honored with an ESPY” [KARE]

Drive-through zoo: “Minnesota Zoo To Open ‘Beastly Boulevard’ Drive-Thru This Week” [WCCO]