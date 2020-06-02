Minnesota Department of Human Rights opens civil rights investigation into Minneapolis Police Department

MPR News reports: “Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday the Minnesota Department of Human Rights will thoroughly investigate the Minneapolis Police Department for civil rights violations in the wake of last week’s killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The Department of Human Rights is expected to probe the last 10 years of Minneapolis police actions. Gov. Tim Walz and state leaders are briefing reporters now.”

Truck driver released. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The truck driver who drove onto the Interstate 35W bridge and narrowly missed hitting protesters over the weekend was released from jail without any criminal charges. … Bogdan Vechirko, 35, of Otsego, Minn., left the Hennepin County jail at midday after being held since Sunday evening on suspicion of assault …. The County Attorney’s Office said it had until noon Tuesday to charge Vechirko or release him. Prosecutors did not say whether they charging Vechirko remains an option.”

The mail is back. WCCO reports: “The U.S. Postal Service has resumed service in the Twin Cities in the wake of rioting following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. … Service was suspended on Thursday following the first night of looting and fires along Lake Street in south Minneapolis. Two offices damaged amid the nights of unrest, Minnehaha and Lake Street, have had their operations relocated.”

George Floyd memorial service. Another from the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh: “The location was announced Tuesday for a private memorial service in Minneapolis this week for George Floyd, the man whose death during a police encounter more than a week ago has provoked an unprecedented reaction throughout the nation and beyond. … North Central University will host the gathering Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Lindquist Sanctuary in the Trask Word & Worship Center, and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, the civil rights leader’s National Action Network announced. ”

Former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak on fixing the MPD. He writes in Politico: “My own efforts to change a police department and its culture failed badly. That starts with appointing three different police chiefs who all made change but not enough. It includes attempts to diversify the force, to change practices in mental health and numerous efforts to work with individual officers on softening their approach so they could empathize more deeply with community. These failures will haunt me for the rest of my life, and it should. As each of us sees and acknowledges our own part it can be paralyzing. It was for me.”

In other news…

Mama Safia’s Kitchen: “Restaurant Owner Whose Business Burned Calls For Justice For George Floyd” [NPR]

Some well-deserved recognition: “Internet agrees: MN Gov. Tim Walz’s sign language interpreter kicks so much ass” [City Pages]

First District Rep. Jim Hagedorn with the only positive review of this stunt:

President Trump just walked from the White House to St. John’s Church to demonstrate his commitment to restoring law and order and protecting the American people and private property. I support @realDonaldTrump’s efforts to stop the criminal rioting and restore the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/2RD1PaaHTa — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) June 2, 2020

Whoa: “Mark Wheat says goodbye to The Current” [The Current]