Minnesota unemployment rate hits record high

Not the kind of record you want to set. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “Minnesota’s unemployment rate rose to 9.9% last month, the highest level ever recorded since the state began tracking it in the 1970s. … But that snapshot of the state’s economy was taken in the middle of the month before businesses such as retail stores began to reopen. … A different set of data, based on a survey of employers, showed that the state ended up adding 9,800 jobs last month, a modest gain after losing 360,000 jobs in April and 27,800 jobs in March.”

No conversion therapy in St. Paul. WCCO reports: “During a city council meeting Wednesday, St. Paul City Council voted to ban conversion therapy for youth. … Conversion therapy, a practice which seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, has been classified as a form of torture by the United Nations. It has also been denounced by medical and mental health professionals.”

More like Empire Crumbling. The AP reports (via the Pioneer Press): “Amtrak will cut service later this year on the Empire Builder line, which serves St. Paul, and other long-distance routes to three times a week instead of the current daily service because ridership has fallen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic. … Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Wednesday that the cuts will take effect Oct. 1 and remain in place until at least the summer of 2021, but daily service could be restored if demand improves along its long-distance routes.”

Stay-at-home, not sell-your-home. The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports: “Buyers outnumbered sellers in parts of the metro last month, and June isn’t looking any better. House listings in the Twin Cities metro during May were down nearly 25% compared with last year, according to a monthly report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors. During the first half of June, listings continued their double-digit decline in the Twin Cities and the suburbs even though COVID-19-related restrictions on open houses were lifted in late May.”

Will other governments follow suit? The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “Some job titles for city staff will soon be changing, as Duluth seeks to remove the word ‘chief’ from its leadership lexicon. … Mayor Emily Larson said the discussion about renaming jobs began internally at City Hall.”

