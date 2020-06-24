Minnesota updating COVID-19 modeling to forecast possible second wave

Riding the second wave. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “While growth in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths has eased in Minnesota, state health economist Stefan Gildemeister said Tuesday that modeling on the downside of the initial pandemic wave can help prepare the state long-term. Updated COVID-19 forecasts by researchers at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota Department of Health should be released by mid-July.”

Some Powderhorn Park growing concerned about the homeless camp in the park. The New York Times’ Caitlin Dickerson reports: “Since the camp appeared, the community has organized shifts for delivering warm meals, medical care and counseling to people living in the park. They persuaded officials to back off an eviction notice served shortly after the campers arrived. But many in the neighborhood, who were already beleaguered from the financial stresses of the coronavirus, now say they are eager for the campers to move on to stable housing away from the park.”

Standoff in Andover. KSTP reports: “As crews attempted to extinguish the flames, deputies encountered a person in the back of the property in a trailer. Authorities said the man was armed and was making threats. At that time, for the safety of the firefighters at the scene, the fire department was pulled back, the sheriff’s office said. As deputies tried to communicate with the man, the house burned down to the foundation.”

275,000 Minnesotans expected to face hunger. WCCO’ reports: “One of the nation’s largest food banks says that due to economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic Minnesota will face a hunger crisis in the coming months unlike anything seen since the Great Depression. Second Harvest Heartland says that based on projections food shelves across the state look to see demand spike by 65%, beginning in July and peaking in September.”

Madtown. Wisconsin State Journal’s Emily Hamer reports: “Protesters wrapped chains around “Forward,” the bronze statue of a woman located at the State Street corner of Capitol Square, and pulled her down around 10:45 p.m. The sculpture is a replica of a Jean Pond Miner sculpture cast in 1893 and installed in the Capitol in 1895 that was designed as an allegory for devotion and progress, the embodiment of her home state. Protesters set their sights on another statue, one of Col. Hans Christian Heg at the top of King Street, tore it down and dragged it into Lake Monona. Heg was a Norwegian immigrant and journalist who died of his wounds at the Battle of Chickamauga fighting to preserve the United States and end slavery.”

In other news…

Meet MPD150: “The Minneapolis Group That’s Been Calling for Police Abolition Since 2016” [Next City]

Get booked: “Majority Of Hennepin County Libraries To Reopen This Year” [WCCO]

Until then: “Free access to anti-racism books from the U of M Press” [KARE]

Take Me with U: “Prince’s Paisley Park will reopen on July 1 with new health protocols” [Star Tribune]

Just in time: “Minneapolis, St. Paul minimum wages to rise July 1, on path to $15 an hour” [Star Tribune]

Foreign soil: “Saharan dust may be coming to Minnesota” [KMSP]

John C. Calhoun not having a good century: “Slavery advocate’s statue being removed in South Carolina” [Associated Press]

A lot to unpack here: “Rep. Steve Green says Antifa wants to ‘police Minneapolis under Muslim rule’” [City Pages]