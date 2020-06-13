Opening of Minnesota Legislature’s special session reveals contrasting agendas

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes: “Minnesota legislators clashed sharply on Friday as top Republicans rejected much of a sweeping DFL package of police reforms brought in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. The opening hours of a special session put their contrasting agendas on full display, with Senate Republicans pushing instead to end the state of emergency that allowed Gov. Tim Walz to close bars, restaurants and schools to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Also in the Stat Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “Minneapolis voters would decide in November whether to eliminate the City Charter’s requirement for police staffing and replace it with a new department “to provide for community safety and violence prevention,” under a proposal floated Friday by five City Council members. The announcement comes at a time when council members are facing pressure to explain their plan to ‘begin the process of ending’ the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd’s death.”

KSTP-TV’s Callan Gray reports: “Protesters took to the street Friday as calls for the resignation of the head of the Minneapolis Police Union grow. Lt. Bob Kroll has been accused by protesters and community leaders of fostering a toxic culture within the Minneapolis Police Department. … Thousands of people stretched in every direction from the Minneapolis Police Federation building. Several community leaders spoke to the crowd.”

The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder reports: “Gridlock surrounded Allianz Field in St. Paul late Friday morning. … With COVID-19, there was no Major League Soccer game to be played and rush-hour traffic has become a thing of the past. … The only explanation was the ‘Farmers’ Market in a Box’ drive being held on the north side of the St. Paul stadium. … The food-distribution efforts headed by Keystone Community Services and Second Harvest Heartland had an estimated 900 packages ready for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “Anoka County sheriff’s deputies used tear gas to disperse a rowdy crowd of 200 that gathered Friday at a park in Oak Grove. Deputies arrived at Lake George Regional Park at about 4 p.m. after receiving calls about a group of up to 300 people in the beach area who were becoming unruly. The beach had been closed earlier in the week due to similar issues. …To disperse the crowd, police deployed a smoke canister.”

The AP reports: “The cases of the four Minneapolis police officers who face charges in the death of George Floyd have been assigned to a Hennepin County judge who has experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor. Judge Peter Cahill has been assigned to oversee the cases of Derek Chauvin, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.”