Plans for new school year in Minnesota remain in limbo

In the Star Tribune, Anthony Lonetree writes: “Students and families ended a school year like no other in St. Paul last week, but for Superintendent Joe Gothard, there wasn’t a lot of time to look back. During a virtual meeting he hosted at year’s end, Gothard was peppered with questions about the future, specifically, what is school going to look like in the fall? It is a quandary facing every school leader in the state, and the answer isn’t easy: Stay tuned.”

For The New York Post, Aaron Fels writes, “Disturbing new footage of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis police shows an officer ignoring onlookers’ pleas to intervene as now-fired cop Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. ‘You’re going to let him kill that man in front of you?’ one unidentified witness asked Officer Tou Thao as, feet behind the cop, Chauvin put a knee to Floyd’s throat in the street. … The footage was posted Sunday to Instagram by Ben Crump, the attorney representing Floyd’s family.”

For WCCO-TV, David Schuman reports: “University of Minnesota students rallied Sunday afternoon in a call for the defunding of campus police. Rally organizers envision the creation of a civilian accountability board, which would hire and fire University of Minnesota police officers, and determine the department’s budget.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil and Eric Roper say, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey thought he was facing the greatest challenge of his career: a global pandemic that threatened businesses and families as the city’s coffers dried up. Then, on Memorial Day, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. … Frey’s handling of one of the worst weeks in Minneapolis history earned him criticism seemingly from all levels: from President Donald Trump to Gov. Tim Walz, the City Council, local businesses and police accountability activists.”

At MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “A study has found pharmaceuticals and other chemicals in remote lakes in and around the Grand Portage Indian Reservation in northeastern Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa teamed up for the three-year study, which was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment. ”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes: “Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Saturday on suspicion of carjacking, saying the crime was the latest in a string of recent brazen carjackings in St. Paul over the past 10 days that appear to be the efforts of several people working together. Beginning on or before June 5, at least a dozen carjackings have taken place on city streets by thieves who usually operate in the same manner with the same circumstances being repeated, said St. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh says, “A sign at a Minneapolis park has been altered to include George Floyd’s name, but a city park leader said Sunday that it was changed without permission. The sign had read George Todd Park until someone added Floyd’s surname on Saturday night. The park along the 5600 block of S. Chicago Avenue is about 2¼ miles south of where a police officer pinned Floyd to the pavement before he died May 25.”

According to the AP: “University of Wisconsin System officials are offering campuses guidelines for reopening this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the system released the guidelines Sunday. They include putting classes of more than 50 students online, having a plan if COVID-19 cases spike, re-evaluating dorm and dining operations, using masks, and keeping students that share classes together in the dorms.”

Says Paul Huttner for MPR, “Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 90s on Tuesday, followed by mid 90s on Wednesday. Dew points will be in the sticky 60s both days, so it’ll feel real summery. Metro area highs are expected to retreat to the mid 80s on Thursday, followed by lower 80s Friday.”