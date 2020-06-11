Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue outside Minnesota Capitol

The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino writes: “Protesters in St. Paul on Wednesday toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the state Capitol amid continuing anger over the death of George Floyd. The protesters threw a rope around the 10-foot bronze statue Wednesday afternoon and pulled it off its granite pedestal on the northeastern corner of the Capitol Mall. The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe Indians, said they consider Columbus a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success. They also demanded justice for Floyd, who died May 25 after being arrested by Minneapolis police.”

For the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: One of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd posted cash bail and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon. Thomas Lane, 37, who had been held in lieu of $750,000 bail, was freed shortly before 4:10 p.m. from the Hennepin County jail, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. A fundraising website on his behalf has since been taken down. The site solicited money through PayPal donations, while decrying the bail amount as unfairly high and also declaring that Lane “did everything he could” to save Floyd’s life.”

In the Washington Post, Toluse Olorunnipa and Holly Bailey write: “The national response to the police killing of George Floyd began transitioning from America’s streets to the halls of Congress on Wednesday, as lawmakers held their first hearing on a Democratic policing reform proposal and Republicans promised soon to release legislation of their own. … Philonise Floyd, who testified about the pain he felt while he watched the video of his brother’s death as an officer’s knee pinned his neck for nearly nine minutes, pleaded with lawmakers to make far-reaching changes. ‘I couldn’t take care of George the day he was killed, but maybe by speaking with you today, I can help make sure that his death isn’t in vain,’ he said, a day after attending his brother’s funeral in Houston. “This is 2020. Enough is enough.”

Says a FOX 9 story, “A journalist who was blinded in one eye during the Minneapolis riots is suing Minneapolis and Minnesota state officials after she says officers shot her with foam bullets, injuring her and causing her blindness. According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, journalist Linda Tirado said she was taking photographs of the unrest Friday evening, May 29 when she stepped in front of the protest crowd and aimed her camera at the police officers to take a picture of the police line. In the lawsuit, Tirado says the officers fired foam bullets at her despite her crying out, ‘I’m press!’ By the time she arrived at the hospital, Tirado says her left eye was permanently destroyed.”

A Yahoo! News story says, “Volunteers on the scene in the nation’s capital are working to gather and preserve hundreds of items that were posted during days of protests over the death of George Floyd in police hands in Minnesota. … At the volunteer medical tents on Wednesday, the call went out for more string to continue hanging up protest art. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Smithsonian have expressed an interest in preserving the artifacts. A spokesman for the National Museum of African American History and Culture says curators from three different parts of the Smithsonian network visited the scene Wednesday.”

For The Washington Post, Griff Witte and Nick Miroff report, “The crowds have thinned and the smoke has cleared, with more than a week of nationwide protests leaving in their wake a nation increasingly resolved to change a broken law enforcement system. But they also have left police officers badly shaken, and in some cases physically bruised. Across the country, police leaders say the rank-and-file are struggling to come to grips with the level of animus they encountered on the streets, as epithets, bricks and bottles all came hurtling their way.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson says, “COVID-19 testing of protesters in the Twin Cities could reshape the world’s understanding and response to the pandemic, especially if the result is no increase in cases of the infectious disease. The assumption following the protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd is that these masses of humanity would spread the novel and highly infectious coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the proof will come through free testing being offered this month near protest sites in Minneapolis and St. Paul and results from protesters who seek tests from their doctors.”

For MPR, David H. Montgomery writes: “Minneapolis is allowed to require paid sick leave for employees in the city, even those who work for businesses based outside of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The 5-2 ruling rejects an appealby the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which argued that state law preempted cities such as Minneapolis from enacting paid leave. It also rejected the Chamber’s argument that Minneapolis could only regulate businesses that were based in the city.”