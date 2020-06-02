Quiet night marked by peaceful protests at Governor’s Residence, Capitol; Medical Examiner rules Floyd’s death a homicide

The Star Tribune’s James Walsh writes: “At the state Capitol, hundreds of protesters gathered to kneel in memory of George Floyd — and to loudly call for a revolution to dismantle the system in which he died. They gathered on the Capitol grounds following a peaceful march down St. Paul’s Summit Avenue, after thousands had gathered at the Governor’s mansion to demand the arrest and prosecution of all four former police officers who were involved in the killing of Floyd. As the 10 p.m. curfew came and went, police moved in on the peaceful demonstrators who spent the evening at the Capitol, preparing to make arrests.”

MPR News staff reports: “On Monday, two reports related to the cause and manner of Floyd’s death were released. The first came from a lawyer for Floyd family members whose independent autopsy concluded George Floyd died of ‘asphyxia due to neck and back compression.’ … But later in the day, the medical examiner’s office released a new document that saying it had ruled Floyd’s death a homicide. The office said his death was caused by cardiopulmonary arrest while ‘being restrained’ by Minneapolis police.”

The St. Cloud Times’ Clarissa Baker writes: “Two Sauk Rapids volunteer firefighters are no longer with the department after posting ‘troubling comments’ on social media about the protests following George Floyd’s death, according to a city-issued news release Monday night.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Libor Jany and Liz Navratil write, “In his first substantial comments since the killing of George Floyd, fiery Minneapolis police union president Lt. Bob Kroll blasted the city’s handling of the ensuing riots in a letter to the rank-and-file, in which he told officers that they were being made ‘scapegoats’ for the continued violence. … He continued by writing that he had reached out to Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka to discuss deploying more Minnesota National Guard troops on city streets and has spoken with other law enforcement leaders across the country to ‘push our messaging on a national level.’”

David Li and Diana Dasrath at NBC News report, “The estranged wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin intends to change her name and doesn’t want any spousal support, her divorce petition revealed on Monday. Kellie May Chauvin, 45, filed for divorce on Saturday, a day after her 44-year-old husband of nearly 10 years, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody last week.”

Says Lara Seligman of Politico, “President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to deploy active-duty U.S. troops if states refuse to make use of their National Guard, a move that would dramatically escalate the federal response to the violent protests that have erupted around the country. Trump, speaking at the White House, said he ‘strongly recommended’ every governor fully deploy the National Guard in response to the riots. If a city or state refuses, ‘I will deploy the U.S. military and quickly solve the problem for them,’ he said, citing his authority under the Insurrection Act of 1807.”

Alana Wise of NPR writes, “Trump’s remarks, which lasted less than seven minutes, came after days of protests in dozens of cities across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago. During the remarks, the Republican Trump declared himself ‘a law-and-order president’ and ‘ally of all peaceful protesters,’ but he called violent unrest that has accompanied many demonstrations ‘acts of domestic terror.’”

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix says, “An Illinois man who came to Minneapolis to riot over the weekend livestreamed himself handing out explosives, destroying property and appearing to set a Sprint store on fire, according to charges filed in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota on Monday afternoon. Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, is charged with civil disorder, possession of unregistered explosives and participating in and organizing riots, making him the first to face federal prosecution for allegedly taking part in the fires, looting and other violence that engulfed the Twin Cities since the death of George Floyd in police custody.”

At CNBC Amelia Lucas says, “Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier told CNBC on Monday that George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, could have been him. ‘What the African American community sees in that videotape is that this African American man, who could be me or any other African American man, is being treated as less than human,’ Frazier said in a ‘Squawk Box’ interview. … Frazier said that leaders in the business community can be a ‘unifying force’ and have the ability to create jobs and new opportunities.”