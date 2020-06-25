Rhymesayers drops two artists over sexism and ‘toxic masculinity’ concerns

A reckoning in the local hip-hop scene. The Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider writes: “Responding to a wave of sexual misconduct allegations that hit the Twin Cities music scene this week, nationally renowned label Rhymesayers has dropped two of its best-known local artists. … The Minneapolis hip-hop promoter announced Wednesday night it was cutting all ties with Prof and Dem Atlas to ‘proactively address sexism and the toxic masculinity that pervades our culture.’”

Really bringing people together, this guy. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “A post on [Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s] campaign Facebook page (Hagedorn for Congress) from Tuesday included a Fox News article about activist Shaun King claiming statues depicting a ‘white European’ Jesus (he wasn’t) count as a form of ‘white supremacy’ and should be torn down. … ‘The Democrat “Black Lives Matter” Party, along with armies of rioters, are at war with our country, our beliefs, and western culture,’ the first-term Republican wrote. ‘Their radical movement is orchestrated and growing. We must never let them take power. We must stand up and defend our country, our nation’s identity, our Judeo-Christian values, and our American way of life.’”

Amazon cleanup requested. WCCO reports: “Workers are speaking out about conditions inside the Shakopee Amazon center where at least 88 employees tested positive for COVID-19. … On a Zoom press conference, employees said managers do not enforce safety rules. They say other workers don’t wear masks and don’t keep six feet away from one another. They want the building shut down for cleaning.”

Everyone’s so cranky lately. BringMeTheNews’ Joe Nelson reports: “A Twin Cities restaurant owner might go back to banning dine-in service due to a surge in customers being rude to staff during what were already very difficult work conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. … Francine Weber, owner of Milton’s Vittles, Vino and Beer at 3545 Douglas Dr. N. in Crystal, took to Facebook Live Tuesday after another night of dealing with inappropriate guest behavior. … ‘People have been not very nice coming in,’ Weber said. ‘We’ve got customers coming in, sitting inside, walking around and not really taking into consideration the whole COVID thing. It’s really kind of upsetting me … and people just being mean.’”

Better prognosis. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “Mayo Clinic is restoring pay to workers who took reduced wages this spring amid financial struggles with COVID-19. … The Rochester-based clinic says it will return furloughed workers by the end of August, as well. … Mayo announced the job actions in April after revenue fell by 50% due to a halt in elective procedures driven by COVID-19. At the time, the clinic projected a loss of $3 billion by year-end.”

In other news…

Congratulations: “Carter taps Wilder Foundation’s Kershaw to head St. Paul Department of Public Works” [Pioneer Press]

Back in the fall: “MCAD plans return to campus” [Southwest Journal]

Bagging the bag fee: “Minneapolis delays enforcement of plastic bag fee, citing pandemic” [Star Tribune]

Explosive increase: “Hearing more fireworks than usual this month? You’re not alone” [Star Tribune]

Attention Prince fans: “‘Sign O’ the Times’ expanded reissue to include 63 audio tracks from Prince’s Vault” [Current]