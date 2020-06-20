Second ex-officer charged in death of George Floyd released from jail

In the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth writes: “The second of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd posted bail and was released Friday night. J. Alexander Kueng, 26, who had been held in lieu of $750,000 bail, was released from the Hennepin County jail just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to online jail records.”

From Colin Dwyer and MPR News staff: “The weeks since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been a cauldron of outrage, frustration and, at times, violence. But on Friday, Juneteenth brought another emotion to this simmering mixture: the joy of celebration. Demonstrators planned rallies in towns and cities across the country, from the Twin Cities to Atlanta to Los Angeles, to commemorate the date that the U.S. informed people in Texas that all those enslaved were now free in 1865.”

The Star Tribune reports: “A black bear — yes, a black bear — wandered into the Union Depot parking ramp in downtown St. Paul early Thursday and milled around for about an hour. The bear didn’t cause any trouble, Union Depot marketing manager Lindsay Boyd said. Security found the bear around 1 a.m. Thursday and at one point drove in front of it to get a closer look. … Security dialed 911 and animal control, which urged them to cover their garbage cans and not to feed the bear, Boyd said.”

MPR reports: “State health officials on Friday said youth sports games and scrimmages could resume June 24 or later for outdoor sports and July 1 or later for indoor sports under the Health Department’s recommended guidance.”

Tim Harlow writes for the Star Tribune: “The city of Minneapolis wants two companies, Bird and Lyft, to roll out up to 2,500 electric rental scooters for the summer, with the requirement that they can be locked to bike racks so they won’t clutter the sidewalks. But it’s unclear whether they can do that by the planned rollout next week ….”

The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick writes: “Amid a global pandemic, economic recession and profound racial tension in the summer before a heated election season, Minnesotans are going fishing in numbers not seen in decades. Likely prompted by youths with no school and canceled summer programs under the care of adults working from home, or out of work, 2020 is witnessing a fishing renaissance unlike anything seen in decades.”